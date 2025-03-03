NFL Draft Rumors: Cowboys expected to “go in a different direction” and avoid Ashton Jeanty in 2025 Draft

The Dallas Cowboys are not expected to be targeting a running back with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With that being said, star prospect Ashton Jeanty will likely be off Dallas' radar come April.

The report comes from The Athletic's Jon Machota, who suggests that Dallas does not view the running back position as a top priority with their 12th overall selection. Instead, the team is expected to "go in a different direction."

Given that this year's running back class has a lot of depth to it, Dallas is confident that they'll be able to find a rusher in the later rounds.

Jeanty himself was asked about the possibility of playing for Dallas at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. The Boise State star confirmed he'd love to play for the storied organization, but confirmed he had not met with Dallas at the Combine.

There are plenty of other key positions Dallas needs to fill with their first selection. Getting quarterback Dak Prescott another weapon to compliment CeeDee Lamb at wide receiver is one, or perhaps selecting the best offensive lineman on the board to soften the blow of losing veteran guard Zack Martin to retirement.

Dallas Cowboys looking to get back to playoffs after disappointing 2024 campaign

In 2024, the Cowboys finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020. It didn't help that starting quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a hamstring injury in Week 9. Even prior to the injury, Prescott was trending towards having a career-low season statistically with poor play.

Dallas is aiming to surround their franchise quarterback, who signed a four-year, $240 million contract extension last year, with more weapons to help him thrive.

Dallas also has competition in their own division from the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, both of which advanced to the NFC Championship game the previous season, with the latter winning the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys have a long way to go before being able to match the level of play that their NFC East counterparts were able to string together in 2024. And both Washington and Philadelphia will look to get better this offseason with additions of their own.

It will be interesting to see how team owner and general manager Jerry Jones attacks the free agency market and the 2025 NFL Draft ahead of next season.

