NFL Draft Rumors: Ex-Lions QB speculates Giants drafting Jaxson Dart with third overall pick

NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks that the New York Giants may select Ole Miss Rebels starting quarterback Jaxson Dart as high as No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While discussing the NFL free agency period on 'Get Up,' Orlovsky made clear that he saw QBs being drafted No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 overall. That is if Aaron Rodgers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"If Aaron Rodgers goes to the Steelers, then we are likely to go 1-2-3 quarterback in the NFL Draft at the end of April, and the Giants would have to take a quarterback at number three … Oh, there’s a chance (on Dart getting drafted with third overall pick)."

With various NFL franchises in desperate need of adequate quarterback play, including the Titans, Browns, Giants and the Jets, there has been a growing feeling that quarterbacks may be picked much higher than originally projected.

Though the free agency QB carousel will likely be finished by the time teams are selecting in April, there will still be numerous ones looking to lock up the QB position long-term in the NFL Draft.

Will quarterbacks go 1,2,3 in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Despite Orlovsky's recent comments, the 2025 NFL Draft is not expected to go QB, QB, QB with the first three picks. While there is a chance that Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward occupy the first two selections, Dart, to this point, has been viewed as more of a Day 2 draft selection.

In NFL Network draft insider Daniel Jeremiah's recent 2025 NFL mock draft 2.0, Dart was not selected in the first round.

This is not to say that Dart isn't talented, but it does highlight how there is still a belief among draft experts that he does not project as high as Orlovsky recently said.

Dart is extremely accurate and has a big arm, something that allows him to make almost any throw needed on the football field. He is also quite mobile and has a high football IQ, which allows him to ready defensive schemes and make changes pre-snap at the line of scrimmage with ease.

While at Ole Miss last year, Dart had an impressive 4,279 passing yard, 495 rushing yard, 32 total touchdowns and six interception stat line for the Rebels.

