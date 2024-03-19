NFL Draft Rumors: Giants hatch J.J. McCarthy plan, take QB out to dinner

J.J. McCarthy is one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. He proved to be a winner during his successful college football career with the Michigan Wolverines, including winning a National Championship.

While he could be as high as a top-ten pick, some believe that he could fall out of the first round. Regardless, he seems to have caught the attention of the New York Giants, who currently own the sixth overall pick.

According to Jordan Schultz, who cited Bleacher Report as a source from his X account, the Giants hosted J.J. McCarthy for a visit last week. He reportedly toured their facilities and went out to dinner with members of their front office. This confirms their potential interest in him.

Just one year after signing Daniel Jones to a four-year contract extension, the Giants are already apparently exploring other quarterback options.

They reportedly met with Russell Wilson during the 2024 NFL free agency period and were rumored to be interested in a Justin Fields trade. Both of them went to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Giants signed Drew Lock as a backup instead.

Just because they added Lock doesn't mean that the Giants will pass on a quarterback such as J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft.

They structured an out into Jones' contract next offseason, so they could already be looking ahead. They may decide to draft a quarterback and let them develop behind Jones initially before taking over as the starter. McCarthy is a candidate to do so.

J.J. McCarthy's 2024 NFL Draft projection

J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy appears to have a wide range of realistic outcomes in the 2024 NFL Draft. Quarterbacks get overdrafted all of the time due to their importance to any team's success. This means that even if he grades out as more of a day-two pick based on his prospect profile, he may end up being taken as high as the top ten.

According to Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator, about 25% of all simulations have McCarthy selected in the range of the 20th through 27th picks.

NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper sees him going much higher than that. In his most recent Mock Draft 3.0, he predicts that the Minnesota Vikings will select him with their 11th overall pick. As for the New York Giants, he believes they will choose wide receiver Rome Odunze at six instead.