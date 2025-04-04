NFL Draft Rumors: Giants may have finished private workouts with Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders

ESPN NFL analyst Jordan Raanan believes that the New York Giants have held private workouts with both Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward and Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders.

The Giants X profile Big Blue United released a social media post highlighting the news.

"Jordan Raanan believes Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders already had their private workouts with the Giants."

The news is notable as the Giants signed veteran QBs Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason. Many fans and analysts viewed these two moves as a sign that the franchise would look elsewhere (non-QB) in the 2025 NFL Draft later this April.

However, with the news of the private workouts with both top QB options available, it appears the New York franchise is not ruling out the possibility of still taking a QB in the draft.

Ward and Sanders have consistently been at the top of NFL mock drafts in recent weeks and months after having remarkable 2024 campaigns for their respective teams.

Ward finished the campaign with 4,313 passing yards, 39 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 204 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, Sanders had 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, ten interceptions, four rushing touchdowns and a completion percentage of 74.0%.

Will the New York Giants select Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders?

Although the Giants may have an interest in drafting one of either Ward or Sanders later this April, the decision has the chance to be completely out of their hands. New York occupies the No. 3 overall draft position, behind the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns, both teams in desperate need of a quarterback.

As a result, there is a chance that both Ward and Sanders will be selected by the time the Giants are picking on draft night. However, should the iconic New York franchise select one of the QBs available, they will be getting an elite playmaker who can take the offensive unit to the next level.

With WR Malik Nabers and RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. on the offensive unit already, both of whom had great campaigns in 2024, an elite QB could drastically improve the Giants in the 2025 season.

