The Baltimore Ravens are fresh off signing free agent Odell Beckham Jr. to help Lamar Jackson on offense. It's a one-year deal worth up to $18 million and there is a thought that the franchise isn't done adding firepower for Jackson.

With the NFL Draft fast approaching, while quarterbacks have been the topic of hot discussion, the receivers in the class have been overshadowed. But the Ravens could add another piece to an offense that needs bodies.

Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner was a guest on the Up & Adams Show and detailed one receiver that he thinks would fit in perfectly in Baltimore.

Renner said:

“The guy that I like the most for the Ravens, just for them specifically, is Quentin Johnston, the TCU wide receiver. Because he's something they really don't have, you know? They have a smaller, faster guy in Devin Duvernay. They have kind of a guy like Jordan Addison in Rashad Bateman."

Up & Adams



Who is the best fit for the Ravens if they have the 22nd pick in the draft and they continue to go all in on WRs?

"But they don't have the big wingspan guy who can get vertical and make, you know, kind of contested catches over the middle of field and that's Quentin Johnston. Really the best big wide receiver in this draft class. So, if they do sit at 22, I think he's going to be available there and to me, that's the best real fit in terms of stylistically what they don't have.”

Is Lamar Jackson staying in Baltimore?

Lamar Jackson in Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson's contract situation is murky at best, but that hasn't stopped the Ravens from going after offensive weapons. Needing help for tight end Mark Andrews, Baltimore secured the services of Odell Beckham Jr. So could that sway Lamar Jackson to stay with the Ravens?

Given the thought that Jackson was key in recruiting Beckham Jr. to the Ravens, there is now a sense that the former MVP will be in Ravens colors in 2023.

There is still clearly a lot of water to go under the bridge. But with the Ravens signing Beckham Jr. and now potentially drafting a wide receiver in the first round, Jackson is getting some serious offensive help.

Only time will tell if that is enough to convince him to stay in Baltimore.

