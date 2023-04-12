NFL Draft rumors: Insider predicts Patriots to draft another quarterback amid Mac Jones’ uncertain future

Mac Jones had a standout season for the New England Patriots in his rookie season. But in 2022, the quarterback was not nearly as accurate or productive.

Whether it was the lack of offensive weapons or the play calling, something was off for the second year quarterback out of Alabama. So much so that Bailey Zappe, the Patriots' fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky, was given a few opportunitites.

Now the Patriots look towards the 2023 NFL season and will they be ready to make a move to possibly replace their quarterback?

According to Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, the Patriots may use their third or fourth-round draft pick to pick another quarterback. Breer said that he doesn't see New England using a pick on the first or second day to draft a quarterback.

"Telescope, I wouldn’t rule out a Day 3 quarterback for the Patriots—someone like UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Fresno State’s Jake Haener would make some sense. But I don’t think they’ll take that swing Thursday night or Friday night, and despite the way 2022 went, I do think New England’s gonna give Jones a shot to reestablish himself in Foxboro with Bill O’Brien now pulling the strings on offense."-Albert Breer

Breer feels that the New England Patriots are likely to give Mac Jones a second chance with new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien calling plays. Hoping that this will be the change that their young quarterback needs to bounce back. This will also be the quarterback's third offensive-play caller in three years, which could have been a factor for the quarterback.

QB Mac Jones has been a daily presence at Patriots training camp

Quarterback Mac Jones is well aware that he needs to have a much improved season in 2023. In order to work on his craft, the quarterback, who is entering his third season, has stayed in the Foxborough, Massachusetts area all offseason.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the quarterback is just one of about a handful of players who continue to workout at Gillette Stadium and the team's workout facilities.

"Quarterback Mac Jones has been a daily presence at Gillette Stadium — using the workout facilities and Socios.com Fieldhouse to throw — one of a small handful of players who has stayed in the region for the majority of the offseason."-Mike Reiss

This news comes as it has been reported that the quarterback was interested in a trade or possibly being replaced by a draft pick this season.

