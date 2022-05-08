Watch: Rookie Patriots QB had heartfelt reaction when Bill Belichick gave him the call to join New England

The New England Patriots had one of the more fascinating and controversial drafts of anyone in the NFL. Bill Belichick has received a lot of flack for his decision-making process from the media and fans alike. But one of Belichick's draft picks created a heartwarming and emotional response from NFL fans.

In the fourth round of the draft, the Patriots selected quarterback Bailey Zappe, a quarterback out of Western Kentucky University. NFL Films was at his house to document his authentic reaction to being drafted.

In the video, Zappe is overcome with emotion as his family and girlfriend watch him talk to Belichick on the phone. His reaction is as heartwarming as you can find.

Bailey Zappe and the Patriots rookies will look to prove doubters wrong

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe at the NFL Combine

New England and Belichick immediately received negative feedback from draft analysts during the first round. The Patriots had the 29th overall pick after trading back with the Kansas City Chiefs.

They took offensive guard Cole Strange out of a small school in Chattanooga. NFL Network insider Daniel Jeremiah had one of the most memorable quotes of the draft, saying Strange was one of his favorite mid-round prospects.

Belichick's reach to take a guard most didn't have coming off the board until the third round was a shock. But Belichick has never been afraid to go against the grain.

New England continued to make questionable decisions for the remaining rounds of the draft. They selected the quickest wide receiver in the draft, TyQuan Thornton, in the second round.

Despite wide receiver being a necessity for Mac Jones, Thornton was also regarded as a reach. With higher graded players such as Skyy Moore and Kenny Pickens still on the board, taking Thornton was a quizzical move.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "The Patriots draft was weird to me & I'd probably give it a below average D level grade" ~ @danorlovsky7 "The Patriots draft was weird to me & I'd probably give it a below average D level grade" ~@danorlovsky7#PMSLive https://t.co/Shr8vKozSP

Belichick rounded out his draft by taking Zappe and two running backs, Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris. Although Zappe's selection produced a wholesome video, Jones has already cemented himself as the team's long-term answer.

Their decision to draft two running backs was also a puzzling move. Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are in just their second years. They also played like stars in 2021.

Belichick is one of the most heralded and legendary coaches in NFL history. But his decisions were scrutinized by nearly all in the NFL community. Time will tell whether or not he outsmarted all of us once again.

Edited by Nick Goodling