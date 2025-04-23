NFL Draft Rumors: Jalen Milroe on radar of Tom Brady's Raiders as $75,000,000 QB's backup option

Jalen Milroe did not have the ending he would have hoped for during his stint with Alabama. Last season, he could only help the team to a 9-4 campaign, which was disappointing according to their expectations. However, Milroe did showcase his dual-threat ability on the field, passing for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns along with 20 rushing touchdowns.

Ad

After an underwhelming end to his collegiate campaign, Jalen Milroe has been projected as an early Day 2 pick in the draft. However, according to NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler, some teams are interested in trading up to acquire the Alabama quarterback in the first round.

On Wednesday, Fowler talked about the huge untapped potential that the Alabama quarterback possesses. According to him, the Las Vegas Raiders could be the team to take up Milroe and refine him as a future star. He could benefit from learning a few years under the guidance of a veteran like Geno Smith.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Plus, the Raiders have seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady as a minority owner. Thus, Jalen Milroe could also seek advice from someone who dominated the league for years.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Raiders have the sixth overall pick in the first round of the draft. Initially, they were projected to land a quarterback. However, the team brought in Geno Smith from the Seahawks on a two-year deal worth $75 million. Thus, they are now expected to go the non-quarterback route and get a talent like Boise State star Ashton Jeanty.

Ad

However, getting Geno Smith does not mean that the Las Vegas Raiders won't look at good quarterback fits in the draft. On April 7, analyst Chad Reuter also projected Jalen Milroe to go to Las Vegas in the third round.

Daniel Jeremiah views Jalen Milroe as a 'lottery ticket' prospect in the 2025 NFL draft

The Alabama quarterback has a high skill ceiling despite a poor 2024 campaign at the college level. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah went all in when talking about Milroe and ranking his potential.

Ad

According to him, acquiring Milroe would be similar to winning a lottery ticket because of what he brings to the table. If he lands with the correct team, then the dual-threat quarterback could transform into a star in the league.

"That's the lottery ticket that you could hit huge on," Jeremiah said. "He's got the highest upside of anybody in this draft, and that goes all the way up to Cam Ward at No.1. But he's a long way from getting there."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Milroe's draft will be an interesting one to watch out for. He has received an invitation to attend the NFL Draft live in Green Bay. Thus, it might be an indicator that a team decides to pick up the Alabama quarterback in the first round on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.