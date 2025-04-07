Raiders predicted to select Geno Smith's successor in Round 3 of 2025 draft with 78-TD QB in latest mock

The Las Vegas Raiders addressed their quarterback woes by acquiring Geno Smith in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. They gave up a 92nd overall pick in this year's draft and brought in the 2x Pro Bowler. Smith then agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $75 million.

But the 34-year-old quarterback is slowly moving past his prime. Once Geno Smith's tenure ends, what's next in the quarterback position for the Las Vegas Raiders? Draft analyst Chad Reuter believes that this is where this 78-TD quarterback prospect in this year's draft comes into play.

On Monday, Reuter released his latest mock draft for the first five rounds. In the third round, he had the Raiders drafting Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with the 68th overall pick. The analyst believes that Milroe could go on to become Geno Smith's successor in the next two years.

Ex-Raiders GM Mike Mayock made a critical assessment about Milroe's game. On the Rich Eisen show, Mayock talked about his strengths and weaknesses while highlighting the potential that he has.

"I think he's a two to three year project, but if somebody rubs this piece of coal, I think he could turn into a diamond," Mayock said. "There are massive inconsistencies that need to be worked on, and that's why he has to go to a team where they recognize it...They got to give him real opportunities to improve."

Jalen Milroe had a disappointing 2024 campaign with the Crimson Tide. His draft stock significantly fell following an underwhelming 9-4 campaign and a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan. He finished his four-season stint in Tuscaloosa while recording 6,016 yards and 45 TDs passing, while rushing for 33 TDs.

This led to a lot of questions surrounding his ability to be successful in the league. Nevertheless, several analysts and experts believe that Milroe possesses the talent to become an impressive dual-threat quarterback in the future. He also impressed scouts with his Pro Day performance and a 4.46-second 40-yard dash.

If the Raiders draft him this month, then he would potentially spend the first two years learning the ropes under the guidance of a veteran like Geno Smith.

Former Raiders GM believes Jalen Milroe could be perfect for the Rams

Former Raiders GM Mike Mayock has one team in mind he believes would fit Jalen Milroe the best. On the Rich Eisen show, he named the Los Angeles Rams the best-case scenario for the Alabama quarterback.

Mayock stated that Milroe has what it takes to fit into Sean McVay's offense. He also felt that developing under someone like Matthew Stafford as a role model could prove beneficial for the quarterback.

"When I look at (Jalen Milroe) I go, okay, what does he do well? He's a runner like, I'd put him in the same category as Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson. How fast is he? As fast as he needs to be," Mayock said.

"Does he have some innacuracy and inconsistency? A 100 percent. Which is why him going in the second or third round, I think is perfect....I'd love to see him behind the LA Rams and Matthew Stafford...No pressure to play and the opportunity to sit behind and established quarterback and play called in Sean McVay." (TS-2:30)

The 2025 NFL draft is scheduled to take place from April 24 to 26. Jalen Milroe had accepted to attend the event physically in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It will be interesting to see if he can defy the projections and become a surprise first-round pick for a quarterback-needy team.

