NFL Draft Rumors: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart expected to be a top-10 pick

A growing chorus of draft insiders is convinced Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart won’t slip past the New Orleans Saints at the No. 9 overall pick.

During Thursday’s NFL on CBS pregame show, reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala told viewers that she’s hearing from multiple front offices that Dart is expected to be a top-10 pick at the main event.

“Jaxson Dart is not going to fall beyond that No. 9 pick and the Saints. That is a pick that Kellen Moore really likes,” Kinkhabwala said.

New Orleans heads into the draft with veteran quarterback Derek Carr entering the third year of his four-year, $150 million contract. In 2024, Carr threw for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions, completing 67.7% of his passes and posting a 101.0 passer rating.

He also chipped in 71 carries for 295 rushing yards and one touchdown. While Carr delivered solid, mistake-free football, the Saints recognize the draft as their chance to secure a long-term leader at the position.

Coach Kellen Moore, making his head-coaching debut after a successful run as Philly’s offensive coordinator, operates a system built on play-action and quarterback mobility. He’s reportedly drawn to Dart’s blend of accuracy, leadership and dual-threat upside.

New Orleans Saints eye Jaxson Dart as valuable QB option at 2025 NFL Draft

Dart concluded his Ole Miss career as the school’s all-time total-offense leader, guiding the Rebels to a 10-3 record in 2024. He threw for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions, completing 69.3% of his passes. He added 495 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, showcasing the dual-threat versatility NFL evaluators covet.

At his pro day, Dart turned heads with an unofficial 4.65-second 40-yard dash and tight-window accuracy on intermediate and deep throws, a performance that quelled doubts about his arm strength and quick-twitch athleticism. Scouts praise his poise under pressure, noting his multiple fourth-quarter comebacks and a four-touchdown effort against top‐10 LSU.

Multiple mock drafts initially slotted Dart in the late first round, but polished interviews and consistent workouts pushed him into the top 10 conversation. Beyond New Orleans’ No. 9 spot, teams like the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns are tracking Dart closely.

Critics caution that Ole Miss’s spread-heavy offense may not perfectly mirror pro schemes, questioning Dart’s ability to read complex coverages and withstand faster, more physical pass rushes. Supporters counter that his high football IQ, mechanical refinement and leadership traits will help him transition smoothly.

With the 2025 NFL Draft set to take place later this evening, decision-makers must balance Dart’s upside against the cost of a rookie quarterback contract. For the Saints, drafting him could solve their long-standing need at quarterback and give Moore the versatile signal-caller he’s built his offense around.

Whether Dart hears his name at No. 9 or another team jumps ahead, the consensus is clear: he’s destined to go early, and for New Orleans, that might mean turning the page on its next era under center.

