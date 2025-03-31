The Seattle Seahawks parted ways with veteran wide receiver DK Metcalf this offseason, trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers after six seasons with the team. However, they could find his replacement through the NFL draft.

According to CBS Sports' Kyle Stackpole, the Seahawks could replace Metcalf with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round next month. Stackpole projects them to use this draft pick on Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Standing 6-foot-4, McMillan could fill the void left by Metcalf’s departure, Stackpole wrote. He is considered one of the top wide receiver prospects this year and could pair well with Pro Bowler Jaxon Smith-Njigba, whom Seattle drafted No. 20 overall in 2023.

"The Seahawks need help along the offensive line, but with Tetairoa McMillan falling into their lap, they jump at the opportunity to add a big-bodied complement to breakout star Jaxson Smith-Njigba," Stackpole wrote.

Tetairoa McMillan played for the Arizona Wildcats throughout his collegiate career. In 37 games over three seasons, he recorded 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns receiving. He had a solid NFL scouting combine performance, receiving a prospect grade of 6.40.

His speed and route-running skills could be a boost for the Seahawks, working alongside Smith-Njigba, who had 1,130 yards and six touchdowns receiving during the 2024 season.

The franchise also traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month but addressed the position by signing Sam Darnold. By drafting McMillan, the Seahawks could provide Darnold with two young, talented options on the field next season.

ESPN's Matt Miller believes another WR prospect is in contention to join the Seahawks

Last Thursday, ESPN's draft analyst Matt Miller discussed the team’s wide receiver needs in his latest mock draft. Along with DK Metcalf, the Seahawks also parted ways with Tyler Lockett this offseason.

Matt Miller believes that Seattle could benefit from adding Texas Longhorns star Matthew Golden to the roster. Experts project Golden as a first-round lock, alongside Tetairoa McMillan.

"The Seahawks still need more help at receiver (they also released Tyler Lockett) and on the interior of the offensive line. We'll have the Seahawk fill the former with Golden, a big-play outside receiver who can complement Kupp and Jaxson Smith-Njigba."

"Golden was a deep threat for Texas, with the FBS-best 23 receptions for more than 20 yards. He also ran a blazing 4.29 40 at the combine, the best of any offensive player. He is a polished route runner with sure hands, plus-level production and top athletic tools."

Matthew Golden began his collegiate career with the Houston Cougars in 2022. After two seasons, he transferred to Texas for the 2024 campaign under head coach Steve Sarkisian. Golden helped the Longhorns reach a 13-3 record and the College Football Playoff semifinals, recording 987 yards and nine touchdowns receiving.

