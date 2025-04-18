NFL draft Rumors: Will Campbell could see significant drop in his draft stock amid 6'4", 332-pound OT's rise

Will Campbell is one of the most interesting prospects at the top of the 2025 NFL draft. The offensive lineman from LSU played as a left tackle during his career, but his measurements have him as a short player for NFL standards, meaning he could slide to guard in the pros.
The concerns about Campbell's size could prompt another player from the class to surpass him and become the first lineman to be taken in the draft. Armand Membou, from Missouri, has been on the rise after an excellent performance on the scouting combine.
Now, rumors are circulating that Membou could jump into the top 5 picks of the draft. The trio of Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter is likely to be the first three names called; after that, with the Patriots desperately needing to improve their offensive line, a surprise might be on the cards:
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
If Carter somehow falls to the 4th pick, the Patriots would love to add the edge rusher to their roster; however, such a scenario is unlikely to happen, barring a run for quarterbacks in the top 3.
CBS Sports' recent mock draft also has Membou over Campbell for the Patriots
A simulation from Kyle Stackpole highlights New England's need for better protection around Drake Maye. Their franchise quarterback was one of the most sacked quarterbacks in 2024, being taken down 52 times, the fifth-highest mark in the league.
The offense sputtered as a result, with only 17 points per game on average. Maye started the season on the beach, but he took over from Jacoby Brissett. The offensive line was a problem for Maye, and improvements are urgent.
Stackpole, however, believes Membou at No. 4 would be a better pick than Campbell.
"Armand Membou was an All-SEC right tackle at Missouri, but some NFL scouts believe he could be even better inside," Stackpole said. "Wherever he ends up lining up, Membou would provide immediate stability along the Patriots' offensive line in front of Drake Maye."
While the team has key needs at wide receiver and defensive line, protecting their franchise quarterback remains a priority. Maye has shown a lot of potential during his college career, making his development crucial.
Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles