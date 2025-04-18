NFL draft Rumors: Will Campbell could see significant drop in his draft stock amid 6'4", 332-pound OT's rise

Will Campbell is one of the most interesting prospects at the top of the 2025 NFL draft. The offensive lineman from LSU played as a left tackle during his career, but his measurements have him as a short player for NFL standards, meaning he could slide to guard in the pros.

Ad

The concerns about Campbell's size could prompt another player from the class to surpass him and become the first lineman to be taken in the draft. Armand Membou, from Missouri, has been on the rise after an excellent performance on the scouting combine.

Now, rumors are circulating that Membou could jump into the top 5 picks of the draft. The trio of Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter is likely to be the first three names called; after that, with the Patriots desperately needing to improve their offensive line, a surprise might be on the cards:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

If Carter somehow falls to the 4th pick, the Patriots would love to add the edge rusher to their roster; however, such a scenario is unlikely to happen, barring a run for quarterbacks in the top 3.

CBS Sports' recent mock draft also has Membou over Campbell for the Patriots

A simulation from Kyle Stackpole highlights New England's need for better protection around Drake Maye. Their franchise quarterback was one of the most sacked quarterbacks in 2024, being taken down 52 times, the fifth-highest mark in the league.

Ad

The offense sputtered as a result, with only 17 points per game on average. Maye started the season on the beach, but he took over from Jacoby Brissett. The offensive line was a problem for Maye, and improvements are urgent.

Stackpole, however, believes Membou at No. 4 would be a better pick than Campbell.

"Armand Membou was an All-SEC right tackle at Missouri, but some NFL scouts believe he could be even better inside," Stackpole said. "Wherever he ends up lining up, Membou would provide immediate stability along the Patriots' offensive line in front of Drake Maye."

While the team has key needs at wide receiver and defensive line, protecting their franchise quarterback remains a priority. Maye has shown a lot of potential during his college career, making his development crucial.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles