NFL Draft 2022: What time does the NFL Draft start on Day 1? 

It is almost time for the beginning of the 2022 NFL Draft, with Day 1 fast approaching. A new crop of rookies is ready and waiting to begin their professional football careers as the 32 teams will take turns using their picks to add potential and youth to their rosters.

Day 1 is always the most exciting part of the draft process, with various teams making their first-round picks. Like in 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have their first draft pick, selecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence a year ago. It is still uncertain who the Jaguars will select with the first overall pick, and recent reports have suggested that nobody has been in touch about trading for the top choice.

If the rumors are true, the Jaguars will pick between Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and NC. State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker.

Jamal St. Cyr @JStCyrTV The NFL Draft is tomorrow.



Here is my 7 Round Jaguars mock draft.



What y'all think? The NFL Draft is tomorrow.Here is my 7 Round Jaguars mock draft. What y'all think? https://t.co/kFFGYCsaQg

The Detroit Lions will have the second pick in the NFL Draft after finishing last season with a 3-13-1 record, as well as the final pick in the first round. Rounding out the top three picks will be the Houston Texans, who had another poor season in 2021.

New York will have the next two picks, with the Jets and Giants selecting 4th and 5th respectively. The two franchises will also have another top-ten pick, with the Giants receiving the 7th pick from the Chicago Bears and the Jets receiving the 10th pick from the Seattle Seahawks.

The first day is always exciting and this year is no different. Despite it being considered a down year in terms of ability and depth of available quarterbacks, there is still plenty of talent for teams to choose from. On that note, here's how NFL fans can watch the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2022 First Round: Date, how to watch, streaming options and time

The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly upon us. Las Vegas will be hosting the draft this year after the 2020 draft was moved due to the pandemic and hosted virtually. Here are all the details you need to keep track of everything this year.

Date: April 28, 2022

First Round Start Time: 8 PM EST

How to Watch: ESPN, ABC and NFL Network

Streaming Options: ESPN App, NFL App, Fubo TV

NFL @NFL



: 2022 Today’s the day dreams come true in Vegas.: 2022 #NFLDraft — TONIGHT 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC Today’s the day dreams come true in Vegas.📺: 2022 #NFLDraft— TONIGHT 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC https://t.co/XvedUVdj4C

