NFL: Washington QB Dwayne Haskins fined, loses captain status

Dwayne Haskins is paying the price for violating COVID-19 protocols.

The Washington Football Team quarterback was fined $40,000 and had his team captain status removed after it was revealed he attended an event that included strippers and didn't wear a mask or face covering.

Washington QB Dwayne Haskins was fined $40K by the team for COVID-19 violations after he attended a strip club without a mask, source said. A significant amount. This is the largest known fine for a player for a COVID violation – more than half of Haskins’ weekly paycheck. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2020

"There are a lot of things I could've done," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday, per USA Today. "But in conversations with the league and looking at things that were done around the league, we felt that we would fine him and move on."

At a hotel birthday party for his girlfriend Sunday, which Haskins attended, strippers were present. Social media posts alerted the organization to the violation.

It's the second COVID-19 protocol violation for Haskins this year; before a road game against the New York Giants, he booked a reservation for a family friend in the team hotel.

Don’t see Dwayne Haskins returning to the WFT in 2021. A chance to win the division on Sunday against Panthers. He chooses to risk infection by going to a strip club after a gm mask less in which he played awful. Wonder what his tmmates thinks of his careless/reckless behavior — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 22, 2020

Haskins on Tuesday apologized publicly through Twitter, then repeated his regret Wednesday.

"I know my team needs me," Haskins said, per ESPN. "I need to step up to the plate and I can't be selfish and I need to stop getting in my own way. I'm putting things in motion as far as a plan for myself to be a better teammate and be more accountable and fix my issues that have brought me to this situation."

Haskins still struggling with NFL fit

It's been an up-and-down NFL career so far for Haskins.

He excelled in his college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, but has failed to find a steady rhythm in the professional game.

Haskins was drafted with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and started most of his rookie season among adversities including coach Jay Gruden's firing. He threw for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Haskins was named a team captain to start the 2020 season, but was benched before Week Five after continued inconsistency.

With teammates Kyle Allen and Alex Smith dealing with injury issues, Haskins started Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for 295 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Haskins boasts obvious talent, but paired with performance inconsistencies and off-the-field problems, it is yet to be seen if he will ultimately succeed as an NFL quarterback.