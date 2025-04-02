NFL exec believes Mike Vrabel's Patriots will give Josh Allen's Bills a run for their money after aggressive free agency

An unnamed NFL executive believes that Mike Vrabel's New England Patriots could challenge Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills this season.

In an article in The Athletic by NFL writer Mike Sando on Wednesday, the executive outlined how having a great coach like Vrabel will push the Patriots:

"That is not an accident. The number for (Stefon) Diggs is not problematic. That is the difference in having a coach like Mike Vrabel, who is not going to be scared off by a player like Diggs. You watch, they will make a mark this year and be a tough out. They will beat a Buffalo or someone like that."

The Patriots were aggressive this offseason in free agency, something that has many fans and analysts excited for the 2025 season.

Quarterback Drake Maye now has his No. 1 wide receiver in former Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Meanwhile, the defensive unit has added multiple key players who will unquestionably improve the team in 2025, including former Philadelphia Eagles defensive star Milton Williams, who won the Super Bowl last year.

Can the New England Patriots challenge the Buffalo Bills in 2025?

In theory, the moves by the Patriots have the ability to drastically improve the team and make them challengers for the AFC East title in 2025. However, a lot of that success will need to be driven by Drake Maye, who is only entering his second NFL season.

Meanwhile, they are going right up against the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen, a team that has been dominant in the division and the conference for the past five seasons.

Allen is fresh off his MVP 2024 campaign, and the Bills were in the AFC championship game as well in 2024. With the Bills re-signing key players and bringing in some talented players as well, there is an expectation that Buffalo will once again be challenging for a Super Bowl.

Although New England has improved greatly this offseason, it will still be a tough test to defeat the Bills in 2025.

