NFL exec claims failed 2025 draft pick could set Giants back a few years: Report

The 2025 NFL draft could be do-or-die for the New York Giants franchise. The Giants are set to pick third overall.

The Giants have a need at quarterback among other positions, so selecting an impact player will be key. One anonymous NFL executive spoke to The Athletic and said if New York whiffs on a quarterback it will set the franchise back years.

“If the Giants select (the wrong QB), it could set the franchise back years,” one executive said.

The top two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft are Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. However, this quarterback class is not considered to be as good as others.

With that, if New York selects a quarterback, the Giants will need to make sure whoever they select can be a franchise quarterback.

One executive, meanwhile, says 90% of people he's talked to wouldn't rank any of the quarterback prospects in this draft ahead of the six quarterbacks who were selected in the first round last year.

“I would guess 90% of the people here (at the Senior Bowl) would feel that way,” one executive said this week.

However, with the Giants needing a quarterback, they could take a chance to select one and hope it works out.

Giants GM 'open to anything' at third overall

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen says he and the front office are having an open mind ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

New York is to select third overall and Schoen says they are open to anything.

"We're going to be open to anything," Schoen said from the Senior Bowl, via the team's official website. "We're in a good position sitting at three with the players that are available. By process of elimination, we know we're going to get a good player. Regardless of what happens the next couple of months, we know there's going to be a really good player there."

The Giants went 3-14 in the 2024 NFL season and are hoping to turn their franchise around with a successful free agency and draft.

