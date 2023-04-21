Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 draft class. While Bryce Young is expected to be drafted with the first overall pick, many believe that Stroud will be the next quarterback off the board.

Recently, all the quarterbacks went through the S2 cognition test, and Young performed the best in it. Surprisingly, Stroud had the worst score of 18% as compared to Young's 98%.

Since the scores have been released, many think Stroud's draft stock could take a hit. One anonymous NFL executive even labeled the Ohio State QB a bust. Here's what he said about Stroud's S2 cognition test:

"Stroud scored 18, That is like red alert, red alert, you can’t take a guy like that. That is why I have Stroud as a bust." He said, "That in conjunction with the fact, name one Ohio State quarterback that’s ever done it in the league.”

Another executive also made a negative remark about Stroud. Here's what he said:

“That was my concern with him, His personality is just sort of calm and mellow and laidback, and that’s the way he plays. You look at how Bryce Young plays and how Stroud plays, I don’t see how anyone can look at those two play football and you’d want that guy (Stroud) over Young."

The Carolina Panthers have their eyes set on Bryce Young and the Houston Texans have the second-overall pick as of now. Other teams have also shown interest in Stroud, but it will be interesting to see where he lands come draft night.

Stroud’s score was the lowest of all reported scores from this year’s QB draft class.



The Texans might not draft C.J. Stroud

Although the Houston Texans have the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, many think they might not draft a quarterback at all. That would leave C.J. Stroud available to other quarterback-needy teams, and a major trade could be pulled off to get him.

The Texans could still trade away their pick if they don't want Stroud, but the Arizona Cardinals having the third overall pick could make things tricky. The Cardinals are also not looking to draft a quarterback as they have Kyler Murray, and many teams have already been in touch to trade for their pick.

Things are getting more interesting as we are approaching towards the draft, and we could see many surprises in the coming days.

If CJ Stroud falls to three I imagine that a team is gonna trade up to get him" ~



#PMSLive "I'll believe that the Houston Texans are gonna pass on a QB when I see it..If CJ Stroud falls to three I imagine that a team is gonna trade up to get him" ~ @RapSheet "I'll believe that the Houston Texans are gonna pass on a QB when I see it..If CJ Stroud falls to three I imagine that a team is gonna trade up to get him" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive https://t.co/8jMay8C4RJ

