NFL executive highlights how Jahmyr Gibbs "might wear down faster" under Lions coaching

As the NFL enters training camp season, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is earning praise for his explosive 2024 campaign, but not without a caveat from league insiders.

While Gibbs' production has vaulted him into the league’s elite tier, one AFC executive raised concerns that a heavier workload might compromise his long-term durability.

Gibbs, listed at 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds, isn't the prototype for a bruising, every-down back, and that's exactly where the skepticism comes in.

The comments came from ESPN’s annual positional rankings project released on Monday, which compiles insights from coaches, scouts and executives. Gibbs ranked No. 3 among running backs in 2025, up from No. 8 last year.

"He's a lot like Reggie Bush, just with a little bit more power," an AFC executive said. "Size will always be a little bit more of an issue with him, but his speed and instincts and ability to change the game are a problem and may be the best in the league."

The same executive to ESPN that while Gibbs can be a primary back, his size could lead to durability concerns if he takes too many hits.

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

In the last season, Jahmyr Gibbs scored 20 total touchdowns, the highest in the NFL, and averaged 6.4 yards per touch. No other player with at least 250 touches has hit that mark in the past ten years. It also marked a historical moment for the Lions franchise: the last time one of their players led the league in scrimmage touchdowns was Barry Sanders in 1991.

Jahmyr Gibbs will face a regressive season, according to an ESPN analyst

NFL: Pro Bowl Championship-AFC at NFC - Source: Imagn

Yet questions persist about how the Lions will manage his role going forward. In 2024, Detroit maintained a backfield rotation pairing Jahmyr Gibbs with David Montgomery. While Gibbs repeatedly flashed his big-play burst, Montgomery handled more of the short-yardage and goal-line workload. That split likely played a role in keeping Gibbs fresh and explosive.

Evidence of his toughness did surface late in the season. When Montgomery missed three games, Gibbs stepped up, logging 365 rushing yards on 64 carries.

However, some analysts expect a statistical correction. ESPN’s Mike Clay projected Jahmyr Gibbs’ touchdown count would regress to 14 this season. He noted that he significantly outperformed expected scoring totals and that Montgomery saw more carries inside the 5-yard line when both were healthy (17 for Montgomery versus 11 for Gibbs).

