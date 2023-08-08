Brandon Staley could potentially be in the hot seat entering the 2023 NFL season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has failed to help the franchise find postseason success, despite having one of the most talented quarterbacks in Justin Herbert. They epically blew a massive lead to be eliminated in the first round last season after failing to make it to the NFL Playoffs the year before.

The Chargers recently committed an enormous five-year contract worth $262.5 million to Justin Herbert, so he's not going anywhere any time soon. If they fail to achieve their goals of advancing in the postseason this year, it could be head coach Brandon Staley that loses his job.

According to an anonymous NFL executive interviewed by FanBuzz:

"The Chargers would be a situation to watch. They're cheap, so I don't think they want to actually fire him, and he's a really nice guy. But, Brandon Staley is a really bad coach with a great roster. They just paid that quarterback, and if they don't win now, Justin Herbert isn't getting any younger. It blows my mind that they don't win.

The NFL exec added:

"If Jerry Jones had Justin Herbert, that head coach would have been fired two years ago. Guaranteed. What's the difference between Herbert and Troy Aikman? Nothing, in my opinion. They're smart, accurate, big arm, great guys and leaders off the field. They should be rolling, but they haven't been."

The Chargers have gone all-in to surround Justin Herbert with the most favorable situation possible to thrive. In addition to his massive contract extension, the star quarterback also received a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, who was recently fired by the Dallas Cowboys.

The franchise also got Herbert another weapon to work within their passing attack, despite already having an excellent tandem of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. They selected wide receiver Quentin Johnston in the 2023 NFL Draft, making them even more dangerous.

All of these Chargers' moves suggest their belief in Justin Herbert's ability to make them a Super Bowl contender.

Brandon Staley's head coacing record

Brandon Staley

After serving just one year as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams under head coach Sean McVay, Brandon Staley was hired to be the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. He has been in the position for two years, combining for a 19-16 overall record.

Staley's Chargers have also built an unfortunate reputation for late-season failures. They were defeated by the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 18 play-in game during his first season. They followed that up by blowing a 20-point halftime lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round in year two.