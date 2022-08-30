"What a bleeping joke" "F***in' joke of a list" - NFL fans upset as Tom Brady ranks #1 on NFL's Top 100 players list

Tom Brady is possibly the greatest player to ever play quarterback in NFL history. Given that he’s entering his 23rd season in the league, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback continues to prove his greatness through his longevity. As a result, he was ranked as the number one player in the NFL in their annual Top 100 players list.

For many NFL fans, this caused a great deal of anger and they took to social media to express said anger. Certain fans said that the list is a joke:

For the 4th time since 2011, For the 4th time since 2011, @TomBrady is chosen by his peers as the No. 1 player in the #NFLTop100 🐐💯For the 4th time since 2011, @TomBrady is chosen by his peers as the No. 1 player in the #NFLTop100. https://t.co/SsNShIoYcx Not even a SB Champ or NFL MVP…fuckin joke of a list twitter.com/nfl/status/156… Not even a SB Champ or NFL MVP…fuckin joke of a list twitter.com/nfl/status/156…

For the 4th time since 2011, For the 4th time since 2011, @TomBrady is chosen by his peers as the No. 1 player in the #NFLTop100 🐐💯For the 4th time since 2011, @TomBrady is chosen by his peers as the No. 1 player in the #NFLTop100. https://t.co/SsNShIoYcx He wasn’t even the best QB but he’s the top player. What a bleeping joke.Not better than 5th best in any one of 14 categories. Overall average of 12. twitter.com/nfl/status/156… He wasn’t even the best QB but he’s the top player. What a bleeping joke.Not better than 5th best in any one of 14 categories. Overall average of 12. twitter.com/nfl/status/156… https://t.co/ObU5DIkPr0

Fans also named other players who were worthy of the top spot. Names included Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers:

🎡 @ATLSportStan @NFL @TomBrady Brady 1? Aaron Donald is the best player in football… and it’s not close. @NFL @TomBrady Brady 1? Aaron Donald is the best player in football… and it’s not close.

David @davidnotdave12 @NFL @TomBrady Aaron Rodgers wins back to back MVPs and he’s not #1? Make it make sense. @NFL @TomBrady Aaron Rodgers wins back to back MVPs and he’s not #1? Make it make sense.

Khi @M0xeyBurner @NFL @TomBrady There’s no argument to have Brady #1 after what cooper kupp did last season @NFL @TomBrady There’s no argument to have Brady #1 after what cooper kupp did last season

Fenix @XeFenix4 @NFL @TomBrady Over a back to back MVP and the guy who sealed the SB is crazy @NFL @TomBrady Over a back to back MVP and the guy who sealed the SB is crazy

FINN @Fxinnx @NFL @TomBrady Sooo lemme get this straight. Rodgers won MVP... Kupp got a triple crown and Super Bowl MVP... and Stafford was the QB of a the super bowl winner... TJ Watt won DPOY but brady is first? Explain please @NFL @TomBrady Sooo lemme get this straight. Rodgers won MVP... Kupp got a triple crown and Super Bowl MVP... and Stafford was the QB of a the super bowl winner... TJ Watt won DPOY but brady is first? Explain please

Grant Wells Heisman 🔜 🇺🇦 @CCrossSzn @WardelWilsonSZN Rodgers won back to back MVPs and Kupp almost had a 2k yard season how are neither of them number 1? @WardelWilsonSZN Rodgers won back to back MVPs and Kupp almost had a 2k yard season how are neither of them number 1?

What's important to know about this list is that the players vote on it, meaning Brady was voted number one by his peers. Last season, the quarterback led the NFL in both passing yards (5,316 yards) and passing touchdowns (43) at the age of 44.

He finished second in the MVP voting behind Rodgers and third in the Offensive Player of the Year. The quarterback finished behind Kupp and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Brady led the Buccanners to the playoffs for the second straight season last year, losing to the Rams in the Divisional Round.

Brady has had a tremendously eventful offseason

After Super Bowl 56, Brady announced via Twitter that he was retiring, only to unretire in March. He recently missed some time due to an undisclosed personal matter, leading to rampant speculation about his absence. Some went as far as to say that he was part of the Fox hit show The Masked Singer.

However, the Tampa Bay quarterback addressed his almost two-week absence to the media, saying:

"It's all personal. Everyone's got different situations they're dealing with, so we all have really unique challenges. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s*** going on. You just got to figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process."

For many of us, we can relate to Brady's comments as we all have things going on. Yet, the one thing that we don't have going for us is being the number one player on the NFL Top 100 players list.

