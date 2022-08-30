"What a bleeping joke" "F***in' joke of a list" - NFL fans upset as Tom Brady ranks #1 on NFL's Top 100 players list

Tom Brady is possibly the greatest player to ever play quarterback in NFL history. Given that he’s entering his 23rd season in the league, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback continues to prove his greatness through his longevity. As a result, he was ranked as the number one player in the NFL in their annual Top 100 players list.
For many NFL fans, this caused a great deal of anger and they took to social media to express said anger. Certain fans said that the list is a joke:
Fans also named other players who were worthy of the top spot. Names included Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers:
Other fans simply say that the list is rigged:
What's important to know about this list is that the players vote on it, meaning Brady was voted number one by his peers. Last season, the quarterback led the NFL in both passing yards (5,316 yards) and passing touchdowns (43) at the age of 44.
He finished second in the MVP voting behind Rodgers and third in the Offensive Player of the Year. The quarterback finished behind Kupp and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.
Brady led the Buccanners to the playoffs for the second straight season last year, losing to the Rams in the Divisional Round.
Brady has had a tremendously eventful offseason
After Super Bowl 56, Brady announced via Twitter that he was retiring, only to unretire in March. He recently missed some time due to an undisclosed personal matter, leading to rampant speculation about his absence. Some went as far as to say that he was part of the Fox hit show The Masked Singer.
However, the Tampa Bay quarterback addressed his almost two-week absence to the media, saying:
"It's all personal. Everyone's got different situations they're dealing with, so we all have really unique challenges. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s*** going on. You just got to figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process."
For many of us, we can relate to Brady's comments as we all have things going on. Yet, the one thing that we don't have going for us is being the number one player on the NFL Top 100 players list.
