Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly is one of the most prominent women within the NFL community. She is famous for her off-beat social media posts as well as for her podcast The Morning After.

Ad

On Wednesday, she posted this video on Instagram daring fans to share their "most unhinged parenting hack":

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As soon as it hit, she was met with all kinds of responses. One of them read:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I showed my mother meth teeth and told her this (was) what happened if she didn't brush her teeth."

"I told them it was illegal in the state of Georgia to have play dough anywhere but school," another shared.

"Turned the door knobs around on my toddlers so I could lock them in their rooms during nap time. Judge all you want but I had 3 kids under 3," one fan confessed.

Ad

Responses to Kelly Stafford's social media post

More responses can be seen below:

Ad

"I tell my kids if they get out of their bed the cops are going to get them," another said.

"I told my son that smoking cigarettes will make his 'private part' shrink, said another.

"Told my kids 'the secret' the other day: that when they lie, they get purple polka dots on their toung that only their parents can see. ... So now they try to keep their mouth closed as much as possible when they're lying."

Ad

More roesponses to Kelly Stafford's social media post

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly discusses Rams QB's flying preferences

At 37 years of age and with 16 seasons of NFL service, Matthew Stafford has earned more than $350 million in his career.

Ad

But apparently, while he may be flashy on the field, he refuses to be so off of it. Late last month on The Morning After, his wife Kelly recalled themselves and their four daughters flying on Southwest Airlines. That was when her friend and co-host Hank Winchester revealed:

"It was years ago, I remember a friend of mine texting me and being like, ‘I’m flying Southwest and I think Matthew’s on my flight.’ I was like, 'What?!'"

Ad

She added:

“No chance in hell would he ever be like, ‘Here babe, take this.’ He’d be like, ‘See ya later!’ Would never even cross his mind. He’s like, ‘You’re small, I’m big. You’re in the back, I’m in the front. That’s just the way it’s gonna go.’ Honestly, I can’t fight him on it. I really can’t. How ridiculous would it look if I sat up front and he sat in the back?”

Ad

Elsewhere on the episode, the two also discussed Russell Wilson joining the New York Giants, where Kelly's brother Chad works as an assistant quarterbacks coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles