Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly is one of the most prominent women within the NFL community. She is famous for her off-beat social media posts as well as for her podcast The Morning After.
On Wednesday, she posted this video on Instagram daring fans to share their "most unhinged parenting hack":
As soon as it hit, she was met with all kinds of responses. One of them read:
"I showed my mother meth teeth and told her this (was) what happened if she didn't brush her teeth."
"I told them it was illegal in the state of Georgia to have play dough anywhere but school," another shared.
"Turned the door knobs around on my toddlers so I could lock them in their rooms during nap time. Judge all you want but I had 3 kids under 3," one fan confessed.
More responses can be seen below:
"I tell my kids if they get out of their bed the cops are going to get them," another said.
"I told my son that smoking cigarettes will make his 'private part' shrink, said another.
"Told my kids 'the secret' the other day: that when they lie, they get purple polka dots on their toung that only their parents can see. ... So now they try to keep their mouth closed as much as possible when they're lying."
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly discusses Rams QB's flying preferences
At 37 years of age and with 16 seasons of NFL service, Matthew Stafford has earned more than $350 million in his career.
But apparently, while he may be flashy on the field, he refuses to be so off of it. Late last month on The Morning After, his wife Kelly recalled themselves and their four daughters flying on Southwest Airlines. That was when her friend and co-host Hank Winchester revealed:
"It was years ago, I remember a friend of mine texting me and being like, ‘I’m flying Southwest and I think Matthew’s on my flight.’ I was like, 'What?!'"
She added:
“No chance in hell would he ever be like, ‘Here babe, take this.’ He’d be like, ‘See ya later!’ Would never even cross his mind. He’s like, ‘You’re small, I’m big. You’re in the back, I’m in the front. That’s just the way it’s gonna go.’ Honestly, I can’t fight him on it. I really can’t. How ridiculous would it look if I sat up front and he sat in the back?”
Elsewhere on the episode, the two also discussed Russell Wilson joining the New York Giants, where Kelly's brother Chad works as an assistant quarterbacks coach.
