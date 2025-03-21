The Cleveland Browns are reportedly hosting former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough this weekend. Shough isn't one of the bigger names in the 2025 NFL Draft class but, he did impress NFL personnel with his performance at the NFL Combine.

The news of Shough visiting the Browns was reported by Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. She also questioned if the team would consider drafting Shough with their second overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Cabot's post on X caused quite a stir with loyal fans of the Cleveland Browns. While Shough made his case to get drafted, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are likely to be the two quarterbacks taken early in the first round.

Fans on social media questioned the validity of Cabot's post and what the Browns are thinking in regards to the quarterback position.

Fans began giving their own take on possible quarterback options for the team, which has struggled to find consistency at the position since the late 90s. Fans suggested Ohio State's Will Howard as a better option. Another compared Shough to Brandon Weeden.

"That’s exactly what the Browns need. Another Brandon Weeden!" said one fan on X.

"There’s a better 6’5 dual threat quarterback that just won the national championship by beating 4 elite defenses…" one fan in favor of Will Howard shared.

"Why are we even doing this? This s*** has to be a joke" questioned another fan.

Some predicted the outrage by the Cleveland Browns fan base if the team did in fact take Shough with the second overall pick. Others questioned if this was an early "April Fool's" joke.

"I can only imagine how Browns twitter would react if the Browns took Tyler Shough at #2!" said one person on X.

"Will they take him *where* now?" one person surprised by this post replied.

"I had to check the date. Thought it was April 1st" joked another.

Field Yates could see Tyler Shough as Matthew Stafford's successor

ESPN's Field Yates has given his take on Tyler Shough and his NFL Draft stock. According to his report on ESPN, Yates sees similarities between Shough and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Yates also sees the former Louisville quarterback as a successor to Stafford as his NFL career begins to wind down.

“Louisville's Tyler Shough has similar traits to Stafford; he can throw from a variety of different angles and hit tight windows. Stafford's relationship with the organization is year-to-year at this point after his contract restructure, and it would be logical for Los Angeles to at least consider a quarterback somewhere on Day 2" Yates said on ESPN.

Field Yates also predicted Tyler Shough to be a second or third-round selection, likely on the second day of the NFL Draft.

