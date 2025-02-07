Josh Allen is considered one of the MVP candidates of the 2024 season after maintaining the Buffalo Bills' domination of the AFC East. And at Thursday's NFL Honors event, fans believe that he and fiancee Hailee Steinfeld were the "MVPs" of the red carpet.

The quarterback and his Hollywood actress partner kept their attire simple, donning a black suit and tie and black dress, respectively:

And fans loved it:

More of the admiration can be seen below:

"Our king and queen look stunning!" one "hailed".

"This man don't even need the MVP...he already winning at life," another gushed.

"Josh & Hailee > Kelce & Swift," another compared.

The two began dating in May 2023, but would not publiclly reveal their relationship until June the follwing year. They became engaged late in November 2022. On an edition of Beau Society the following month, Allen revealed that he was very nervous during his proposal to Steinfeld:

"It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then, multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be."

Hailee Steinfeld gets candid about how Buffalo has welcomed her since engagement to Josh Allen

Ever since she became engaged to Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld has been feeling the love of the Buffalo community.

Amanda Hyde, wife of recently-retired safety Micah, commemorated her 28th birthday by sending a bespoke cake from The Grange Outpost (a bakery in Orchard Park). And she was also credited with her partner’s on-field success by his teammate, multiple-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Dion Dawkins:

"When you have a strong female behind you and you’re in the right mental space of going home and everything is peaceful, and going to your phone and seeing a heart in your phone, it just makes you bubble. There’s something about it."

And she cannot be any more grateful for the support. Speaking on Access Hollywood, Steinfeld said:

"It's so overwhelming how the city of Buffalo has embraced me. I'm so grateful, that is the most incredible place. I love it so much and the people in it. They are part of the main reason that it's so special."

She and Allen have yet to reveal their wedding plans as of this writing.

