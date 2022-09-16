"Crazy how both of them haven't aged at all", "I like how they’re both more attractive every year" - NFL fans in awe of Tom Brady and reporter Melissa Stark's picture, 20 years apart

NBC's Melissa Stark made her return back to the field for the first time in 20 years and had an iconic interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

She made her return as the sideline reporter on Sunday night as she interviewed the Bucs quarterback.

Even after a 20-year difference, fans noticed nothing but a glow for the two, stating that the two have only gotten better with age. The reporter even tweeted a picture of her interviewing a younger Brady 20 years ago when he was a member of the New England Patriots.

She captioned the post:

"20 years later & still at it"

NFL fans react to Stark and Brady's looks 20 years later

As expected, most fans commented positively on her post, stating that the two have aged like fine wine.

Here's how fans reacted to the post:

Who is Melissa Stark?

Melissa Stark is an American TV personality and sportscaster. She works for NFL Network and NBC News.

She began her career in the late 90's with ESPN. The sportscaster traveled across the United States covering high school and college sports, focusing on off-field issues.

In 2000, she joined ABC Sports as a sideline reporter and worked there from 2000-2003 covering Monday Night Football.

She began working for NBC Sports in 2004 until 2008.

She made her return back to NBC News as a sideline reporter this season, replacing Michele Tafoya. Her first assignment in week one was to cover the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night football. Her interview with Brady went viral with how the two have aged wonderfully, and she's back full-time as a sideline reporter after a 20-year hiatus.

