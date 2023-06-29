Earlier this year, former NFL running back Peyton Hillis almost sacrificed himself to save his son and niece from drowning off the northwestern coast of Florida. His bravery in the face of imminent danger earned him a nomination for ESPN's Arthur Ashe Courage Award, but on Wednesday, Good Morning America announced that the US women's soccer team would instead receive it for their campaign for equal pay among male and female athletes:

ESPN @espn @USWNT to receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage .@USWNT to receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage https://t.co/yai9XvbuM9

NFL fans were unhappy with the decision, with one of them giving a possible reason:

SP Not the Ghost @SPnottheGhost @_MLFootball Honestly I am not mad they wanted more Women's soccer is actually popular here . But asking for a raise is not heroic. Everyday someone does this . I think they deserve the raise but still not heroic. @_MLFootball Honestly I am not mad they wanted more Women's soccer is actually popular here . But asking for a raise is not heroic. Everyday someone does this . I think they deserve the raise but still not heroic.

C3 Tyler @TJJones374 @_MLFootball It's about their agenda, not about what the reward represents. The equal pay "fight" is a joke. There is equal pay, it's just that their sport doesn't generate as much money as the men's sports. It's a fact. Want more money, figure out a way to grow the audience. @_MLFootball It's about their agenda, not about what the reward represents. The equal pay "fight" is a joke. There is equal pay, it's just that their sport doesn't generate as much money as the men's sports. It's a fact. Want more money, figure out a way to grow the audience.

Jim @Jim_EastTX @_MLFootball He had to swim past his drowning son to save his niece first because she was in more danger. Could you imagine? I agree, Hillis should have won. @_MLFootball He had to swim past his drowning son to save his niece first because she was in more danger. Could you imagine? I agree, Hillis should have won.

JT @CousinxJ @_MLFootball It’s 2023, we must pander to all woke culture or else we are bad people. @_MLFootball It’s 2023, we must pander to all woke culture or else we are bad people.

What is the Arthur Ashe Courage Award? Why did Peyton Hillis not win it? And have any NFL figures received it?

One very deep look at its description reveals why Peyton Hillis ultimately did now win the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Named after the barrier-breaking tennis player, the Arthur Ashe Courage Award is presented to the person(s) whose actions transcend normal sports events. ESPN describes it as such:

"Recipients reflect the spirit of Arthur Ashe, possessing strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter what the cost."

The last portion of the description connotes some act that has affected a wider community, which does not apply to Hillis. However, a few gridiron personalities have received the award.

The first of them was Pat Tillman, a former safety for the Arizona Cardinals who left the NFL to join the US military in the aftermath of 9/11. He jointly received the award in 2003 with his younger brother Kevin, a former baseball pitcher who enlisted alongside him. He died while on duty the following year.

The next one was high school coach Ed Thomas, who was posthumously honored in 2010. The prior year, he had been shot dead by Mark Becker, a mentally ill former player of his in Iowa.

The latest is defensive end Michael Sam, who made history in 2014 when he became the first openly gay player drafted to the NFL. He said in his acceptance speech:

"This year I had a lot of experience being part of something bigger than myself. At times, I felt like I'd been living in a massive storm...but I'm here tonight to tell you the lessons learned about love and respect and being true to yourself will never leave me.

"Whatever passion you have, follow it."

Fans claim that his sexual orientation led to his banishment from the NFL at the time; however, he has since rebounded as a player-coach in Spain.

