"I guess only Deshaun Watson gets a happy ending" - NFL fans react to Baker Mayfield saying that the Browns and QB are looking to move on from each other 

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns aren't on the greatest terms following the team's trade for Deshaun Watson this offseason. It looks like Mayfield has played his final snap for the Browns.

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the quarterback and the team moving on from each other.

One fan says that Watson is the only one getting a happy ending:

A New York Jets fan said the Browns risked their success for a future prisoner:

𝘳𝘺𝘢𝘯™ @ryanpowrs @AdamSchefter @Jake_Trotter The Browns had it all and risked it for a future prisoner

This Denver Broncos fan feels that Mayfield was mistreated and that they will be disappointed in him if he plays for the team again:

Here, a Las Vegas Raiders fan says that the quarterback got betrayed by the franchise, and no wonder he wants out:

Łunaticø @LakeShow4Life9 @AdamSchefter @Jake_Trotter Baker got betrayed for no reason I would too

This fan jokingly suggested that the Browns move the quarterback to the Los Angeles Lakers for guard Russell Westbrook:

A Philadelphia Eagles fan says the quarterback is destined to be a Seattle Seahawks Hall of Famer:

Fox Sports radio host Jody Oehler thinks that having the quarterback replacing Watson and leading Cleveland to a playoff run would make up for an all-time sports story:

This fan claims that once the Browns traveled to Houston, it was the end of Mayfield playing for the team:

A Chicago Bears and Browns fan thinks Mayfield deserves better:

Sports writer Brett Oswalt wants to know if Watson will take over the Progressive Insurance commercials for the former No. 1 overall pick:

Baker Mayfield and the Browns' divorce

Houston Texans v Cleveland Browns

The 27-year-old didn't entirely rule out the chances of a reunion with the Browns in the likelihood that the league would suspend Watson for the entire 2022 season. Watson is facing a disciplinary hearing as the NFL seeks a season-long suspension.

However, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback also mentioned that Cleveland would have to be the ones to begin that process and that he's moved on and looking ahead to playing for another team in the upcoming season:

"I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out. But we're ready to move on, I think—on both sides."

He has started 59 games for the Browns since the 2017 season, leading the team to a playoff appearance in the 2020 season. It's now not a matter of whether the team moves on from the quarterback but of when.

