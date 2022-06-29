Create
"I guess only Deshaun Watson gets a happy ending" - NFL fans react to Baker Mayfield saying that the Browns and QB are looking to move on from each other 

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
Modified Jun 29, 2022 03:09 AM IST

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns aren't on the greatest terms following the team's trade for Deshaun Watson this offseason. It looks like Mayfield has played his final snap for the Browns.

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the quarterback and the team moving on from each other.

One fan says that Watson is the only one getting a happy ending:

@AdamSchefter @Jake_Trotter I guess only Watson gets a happy ending

A New York Jets fan said the Browns risked their success for a future prisoner:

@AdamSchefter @Jake_Trotter The Browns had it all and risked it for a future prisoner

This Denver Broncos fan feels that Mayfield was mistreated and that they will be disappointed in him if he plays for the team again:

@AdamSchefter @Jake_Trotter Baker got screwed. If he plays a single second for the Browns I’ll be disappointed in him

Here, a Las Vegas Raiders fan says that the quarterback got betrayed by the franchise, and no wonder he wants out:

@AdamSchefter @Jake_Trotter Baker got betrayed for no reason I would too

This fan jokingly suggested that the Browns move the quarterback to the Los Angeles Lakers for guard Russell Westbrook:

@AdamSchefter @Jake_Trotter BAKER TO THE LAKERS FOR WESTBROOK
youtube-cover

A Philadelphia Eagles fan says the quarterback is destined to be a Seattle Seahawks Hall of Famer:

@AdamSchefter @Jake_Trotter FUTURE SEAHAWKS HALL OF FAMER

Fox Sports radio host Jody Oehler thinks that having the quarterback replacing Watson and leading Cleveland to a playoff run would make up for an all-time sports story:

Mayfield replacing Deshaun Watson and leading team fully healthy to a deep playoff run would be an all time great sports story. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

This fan claims that once the Browns traveled to Houston, it was the end of Mayfield playing for the team:

As soon as ownership and the front office got on that plane to Houston, the Baker Mayfield era was over. #Browns twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

A Chicago Bears and Browns fan thinks Mayfield deserves better:

You deserved better Baker twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Sports writer Brett Oswalt wants to know if Watson will take over the Progressive Insurance commercials for the former No. 1 overall pick:

So, do you think Deshaun Watson will just inherit all the Progressive commercials now? 🤣 twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Baker Mayfield and the Browns' divorce

Houston Texans v Cleveland Browns

The 27-year-old didn't entirely rule out the chances of a reunion with the Browns in the likelihood that the league would suspend Watson for the entire 2022 season. Watson is facing a disciplinary hearing as the NFL seeks a season-long suspension.

youtube-cover

However, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback also mentioned that Cleveland would have to be the ones to begin that process and that he's moved on and looking ahead to playing for another team in the upcoming season:

Also Read Article Continues below
"I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out. But we're ready to move on, I think—on both sides."

He has started 59 games for the Browns since the 2017 season, leading the team to a playoff appearance in the 2020 season. It's now not a matter of whether the team moves on from the quarterback but of when.

If you use the above quotes, please credit ESPN and H/T Sportskeeda.

