Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has always drawn comparisons to future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski for his on-field efforts. Now, after Kelce's efforts at the NFL Draft in Kansas City, he is again being likened to Gronkowski.

The Chiefs star was seen on the draft stage chugging a drink and doing a "Gronk spike" with the empty can. Kelce then proceeded to "Gronk spike" the Lombardi trophy the Chiefs won after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

But for his antics, Kelce is getting trolled by fans online for trying to be too much like Gronkowski.

"Trying too hard to become Gronk! Saw how famous Gronk got for antics like this but it's just old now, nice try Travis."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Travis Kelce's efforts on stage, with many not liking what the Chiefs tight end did.

It looks as if not too many fans are happy with how Kelce acted on stage, with many stating he needs to grow up while it is clear he was just having fun.

Are Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski comparisons fair?

Super Bowl LV

Both are superb tight ends and will likely end up being first-ballot Hall of Famers in due time, but when looking at the pair, who is better?

There is no right answer as both are excellent in their own way. Gronk was more of a red zone threat for the Patriots and Buccaneers and rarely made big gains after the catch (although he did a few times).

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is basically a wide receiver playing tight end and when we look at the stats, there isn't much between them.

Kelce is fourth all-time in receiving yards (10,344), Gronkowski is sixth. Kelce has 69 touchdowns to Gronkowski's 92. Kelce leads yards per game with 71.8 to Gronkowski's 64.9 and Kelce has 814 receptions to Gronkowski's 621.

So both are elite tight ends in their own right and the debate about who is better could go on forever. But in many people's eyes, Kelce is trying too hard to be like Gronkowski off the field.

