When an NFL fan posted via Twitter that Aaron Rodgers has never been a Madden cover athlete, it got fans talking. The Madden 24 video game trailer was released with Josh Allen as the cover athlete.

Since 1999, 26 athletes have been on the cover of the popular video game. Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Barry Sanders, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski have all been the cover athlete. But never Rodgers.

NFL fans have noticed that New York jets star Aaron Rodgers has never been on the cover. One fan posted the reasons why he thinks Rodgers has never been on the cover.

"Negative aura + drug addict + bad role model."

"Negative aura + drug addict + bad role model."

Other NFL fans chimed in with their thoughts on why Aaron Rodgers, despite all his records and success, hasn't been on the Madden cover.

Zack 🧀 @ShowtymeZack @elitetakes_ He lowkey could have gotten it after his 2nd consecutive MVP season, but since John Madden passed away pretty much everyone wanted him on it instead @elitetakes_ He lowkey could have gotten it after his 2nd consecutive MVP season, but since John Madden passed away pretty much everyone wanted him on it instead

Dan Rys @DanTheFalcsFan @elitetakes_ I think it was cause of him threatening leaving the team or retiring, so EA didn’t want to put him on the cover with a GB jersey if he would just leave or retire @elitetakes_ I think it was cause of him threatening leaving the team or retiring, so EA didn’t want to put him on the cover with a GB jersey if he would just leave or retire

Replays🧀🐐 @LM88Szn @elitetakes_ Cause he’s one of the most hated QBs @elitetakes_ Cause he’s one of the most hated QBs

Grayson @BatDuck03 @elitetakes_ Cause there’s always more dazzling players and less drama with making someone else the cover @elitetakes_ Cause there’s always more dazzling players and less drama with making someone else the cover

Poppin247 @poppin2477 @elitetakes_ Don’t forget it was reportedly going to be Rodgers but with his drama with GB it was nixed and they used mahomes and Brady @elitetakes_ Don’t forget it was reportedly going to be Rodgers but with his drama with GB it was nixed and they used mahomes and Brady

It appears that many fans have differing views as to why they think Aaron Rodgers has never been on the cover of Madden. Considering that he was a back-to-back NFL MVP, one would have thought that during one of those years, he would have been.

Maybe there were underlying issues or he simply didn't want to. However, it certainly is odd that one of the best to ever play the game hasn't been on the Madden cover.

Aaron Rodgers hoping to take Jets to the Super Bowl

New York Jets Offseason Workout

When the Jets traded for Rodgers, the thought was that the franchise saw themselves as a "quarterback away" from being Super Bowl contenders. Now, with the four-time NFL MVP winner on their roster, expectations are high for the AFC East team.

Whether or not Rodgers can take the Jets to the promised land remains to be seen, but he has the weapons to give it a real crack. Additionally, the defense is one of the best units in the league. They will likely be giving Rodgers extra possessions on gameday.

Getting aclimated to his new surroundings this offseason will be pivotal for Rodgers' chance at success with the Jets. With all the media hype around what he could potentially bring to the franchise, all eyes are on him.

As far as not being on the Madden cover in his career, however, we imagine that Rodgers couldn't care less.

