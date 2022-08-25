"The Jones' are clowns man" - NFL fans blast Jerry Jones for spending time with Stephen A. Smith instead of making roster moves for Cowboys

For all the talk about hating Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys, Stephen A. Smith sure spends a lot of time ruminating on the franchise. Smith and his First Take crew took the show to The Star in Frisco this week, where the Cowboys will host ESPN's debate show.

Jones joined Smith this week in what was a flashy opening, with the host pulling up in a helicopter. While that little stunt could work wonders for their ratings, Jerry Jones was in for a rough evening on social media.

First Take @FirstTake @stephenasmith pulled up to Dallas in a helicopter with Jerry Jones .@stephenasmith pulled up to Dallas in a helicopter with Jerry Jones 😂 https://t.co/8sb4wKmwHE

Dallas fans lashed out at the owner for spending time with Stephen A. Smith instead of addressing gaping holes in their roster. Here are some of the top comments:

Metry @Metry_Cobbs First Take @FirstTake @stephenasmith pulled up to Dallas in a helicopter with Jerry Jones .@stephenasmith pulled up to Dallas in a helicopter with Jerry Jones 😂 https://t.co/8sb4wKmwHE Off-season been hell. Just lost our starting LT didn’t have a back up plan. We have no good kickers, no wr help…but yes let’s get all the publicity and the views and the sells and the shows….the jones’ are clowns man twitter.com/firsttake/stat… Off-season been hell. Just lost our starting LT didn’t have a back up plan. We have no good kickers, no wr help…but yes let’s get all the publicity and the views and the sells and the shows….the jones’ are clowns man twitter.com/firsttake/stat…

iii @I_47_I @FirstTake @stephenasmith I can't wait for the Jerry era of this franchise to be over @FirstTake @stephenasmith I can't wait for the Jerry era of this franchise to be over

elton coston @dc2423 @FirstTake @stephenasmith Cowboys lose their LT for the season and Jerry wants to smile and play grab a$$ with Stephen A oh the priorities of this team @FirstTake @stephenasmith Cowboys lose their LT for the season and Jerry wants to smile and play grab a$$ with Stephen A oh the priorities of this team

jhuff @HuffmanJonas @FirstTake @stephenasmith Jerry is pathetic. This is the last thing he should be doing. FSA. @FirstTake @stephenasmith Jerry is pathetic. This is the last thing he should be doing. FSA.

Steve Lozano @betthepush



The show must go on, not the wins, just the show. First Take @FirstTake @stephenasmith pulled up to Dallas in a helicopter with Jerry Jones .@stephenasmith pulled up to Dallas in a helicopter with Jerry Jones 😂 https://t.co/8sb4wKmwHE I know the GM job is pretty much run by committee but, fuck, Jerry this is not a good look.The show must go on, not the wins, just the show. twitter.com/FirstTake/stat… I know the GM job is pretty much run by committee but, fuck, Jerry this is not a good look.The show must go on, not the wins, just the show. twitter.com/FirstTake/stat…

Bailey Willey @bailey_willey17 First Take @FirstTake @stephenasmith pulled up to Dallas in a helicopter with Jerry Jones .@stephenasmith pulled up to Dallas in a helicopter with Jerry Jones 😂 https://t.co/8sb4wKmwHE When your GM is more worried about airtime on ESPN than filling the obvious holes at WR and now LT…poor Dak man. Clown franchise. twitter.com/firsttake/stat… When your GM is more worried about airtime on ESPN than filling the obvious holes at WR and now LT…poor Dak man. Clown franchise. twitter.com/firsttake/stat…

Niyel 🍻 @Bamn_Niyel First Take @FirstTake @stephenasmith pulled up to Dallas in a helicopter with Jerry Jones .@stephenasmith pulled up to Dallas in a helicopter with Jerry Jones 😂 https://t.co/8sb4wKmwHE Jerry jones is annoying af like our oline isnt looking great our wrs are banged up but we wanna fly out with fn stephen a smith lmao a joke twitter.com/firsttake/stat… Jerry jones is annoying af like our oline isnt looking great our wrs are banged up but we wanna fly out with fn stephen a smith lmao a joke twitter.com/firsttake/stat…

Dallas lost left tackle Tyron Smith to injury this week. He sustained a hamstring tear during Wednesday's practice session. Smith is reportedly scheduled to have surgery this week and is unlikely to return to the team before December.

Smith's absence leaves the Cowboys with huge boots to fill, especially considering that he was set to be protecting quarterback Dak Prescott's blind side.

Dallas Cowboys have a decision to make due to Tyron Smith injury

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Redskins

The Cowboys have been struck with some misfortune when it comes to injuries in the camp. This could force them to hit the market for a replacement. While replacing Smith will not be easy, Dallas have just over $20 million in salary-cap space. They could make something work in time for their season opener on September 11.

However, they may look to use players already on their roster. Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko could potentially fill in for Smith. As could Tyler Smith, their first-round pick in this the 2022 draft out of Tulsa.

Tyron Smith, incidentally, has not played a full season of football since 2015. He's dealt with a range of neck, elbow, knee and ankle injuries. He missed six games last season owing to an ankle issue and a bout of COVID.

It's not all bad news, though. Jones confirmed that star receiver Michael Gallup won't be on the PUP list to start the season. This means he could be available for the season opener against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We will see what Jerry Jones decides to do with the season kicking off in a few weeks time.

Edited by John Maxwell