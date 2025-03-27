  • home icon
  NFL fans blast league for banning "nose wipe" celebration ahead of 2025 season - "So ridiculous"

NFL fans blast league for banning "nose wipe" celebration ahead of 2025 season - "So ridiculous"

By Rit Nanda
Modified Mar 27, 2025 03:33 GMT
Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
NFL fans blast league for banning "nose wipe" celebration ahead of 2025 season - Source: Getty

NFL fans were left disgruntled by the league's priorities after they banned the "nose wipe" celebration for being a violent gesture. While not outright saying that it cannot be performed, they tacked a 15-yard penalty on to the act, as was first reported by Benjamin Sisolak.

The reactions were immediate with many asking on social media why the NFL is focused on such extraneous issues, especially as it pertains to taunting and celebrations. Here are some of the comments from X/Twitter.

Many posts referenced it being a "no fun league", a play on the NFL's acronym. Others continued to troll in different ways and here are some of the responses.

"I knew that was gonna happen eventually" - wrote one with a facepalm emoji.
"What if I get a first down to set up the game winning FG and my nose is runny?" - joked another.
"Pretty soon, they will have to silently run back to the huddle, looking straight ahead at all times" - added a third.

CeeDee Lamb responds to "no wipe" rule as more consequential changes unresolved

CeeDee Lamb, who is known for performing this celebration, was scathing in his assessment but promised he has more options that he is willing to show off in the future.

"smh, i have plenty in mind" - wrote the Cowboys wide receiver

While the NFL has been discussing this, it has provided no update on whether the Lions' proposal for playoff changes are being considered. Detroit, who finished first in the NFC in 2024, saw Minnesota finish one game behind them and fall to a Wild Card spot.

They want something similar to be avoided in the future with the divisional champions still getting through to the playoffs but the seeding based purely on regular-season records. Some others have proposed a solution where there is threshold for teams that want to host games.

One expects there will be clarity on these proposed rule changes in due course but it chose to start with the "nose wipe" celebration. Whether it was CeeDee Lamb or a random fan on the internet, nobody seemed thrilled that this is what the league was spending time on instead of pursuing solutions that have generated more discussion.

Edited by Rit Nanda
