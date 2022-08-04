"Oh he went full speed alright" - NFL fans blast Marquise Brown after Cardinals receiver was arrested for speeding

New Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is in hot water, having been arrested for criminal speeding. The receiver was going 126 mph (exceeding 85 mph), according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

Brown was traded from Baltimore to Arizona on draft night in a huge blockbuster trade. Now at his new home, the receiver has not gotten off to the best of starts.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cardinals’ WR Marquise Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding on Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. in north Phoenix and booked in the Maricopa County Jail, per the AP. Cardinals’ WR Marquise Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding on Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. in north Phoenix and booked in the Maricopa County Jail, per the AP.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said before Brown was arrested that they wanted him back at 'full speed' as he is dealing with a hamstring issue. NFL fans had a field day with the news as many gave their thoughts on the receiver's arrest. Many people cited what Henry Ruggs did just months ago when he was speeding and killed a woman.

One fan wrote in response to Kingsbury's comments:

"Oh he went full speed alright"

Bryce 🎸 (0-0) @HamlerMileHigh Tyler Drake @Tdrake4sports



"I think we had hoped maybe this weekend, but we're going to be smart. When he's back I want him full speed and confident." #AZCardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had this to say about Hollywood Brown's return to full-go before the news of his arrest dropped:"I think we had hoped maybe this weekend, but we're going to be smart. When he's back I want him full speed and confident." #AZCardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had this to say about Hollywood Brown's return to full-go before the news of his arrest dropped:"I think we had hoped maybe this weekend, but we're going to be smart. When he's back I want him full speed and confident." @MySportsUpdate Oh he went full speed alright twitter.com/tdrake4sports/… @MySportsUpdate Oh he went full speed alright twitter.com/tdrake4sports/…

Other fans chimed in with their thoughts on the Cardinals receiver being arrested for speeding.

Commies @Johncal78157050 @MySportsUpdate He wanna be Ruggs so bad @MySportsUpdate He wanna be Ruggs so bad

James @CdrBondJames @MySportsUpdate Not good. Speeding only allowed on the field. @MySportsUpdate Not good. Speeding only allowed on the field.

Cardinals and Brown not having the best offseason

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

The Arizona Cardinals are not having their best offseason. After bombing in the playoffs last year, a fresh start was what everyone wanted. However, there have been off-field distractions everywhere.

mike Maher. @mikeMaher



Criminal speeding is a class 3 misdemeanor under Arizona law. Possible punishments include:



Up to 30 days in jail;

Up to a $500 fine;

3 points on your license. 98.7 Arizona Sports @AZSports Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested Wednesday morning on criminal speeding charges: arizonasports.com/story/3239798/… Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested Wednesday morning on criminal speeding charges: arizonasports.com/story/3239798/… Marquise Brown arrested for "criminal speeding"Criminal speeding is a class 3 misdemeanor under Arizona law. Possible punishments include:Up to 30 days in jail;Up to a $500 fine;3 points on your license. twitter.com/AZSports/statu… Marquise Brown arrested for "criminal speeding"Criminal speeding is a class 3 misdemeanor under Arizona law. Possible punishments include:Up to 30 days in jail;Up to a $500 fine;3 points on your license. twitter.com/AZSports/statu…

First, it was all about Kyler Murray and whether or not he was going to get a new contract. He and Arizona finally came to terms on a new five-year, $230.5 million deal, but there was the controversial clause in the deal that caused quite the stir. The clause stipulated that Murray had to do at least four hours of independent film study every week.

This sent the media world into meltdown, with many condemning the clause and seeing Arizona promptly removing it.

If that wasn't bad enough for the organization, they now have their wide receiver's speeding arrest. The team released a statement about the incident.

Arizona wrote via Arizonasports.com

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate."

It remains to be seen what kind of punishment is heading the way of the receiver, if any.

