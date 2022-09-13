"He just called the entire state of Texas racist", "Why does ESPN still pay this guy?" - NFL fans blast Stephen A. Smith for calling Cowboys 'too patriotic' landing spot for Colin Kaepernick

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a unique predicament. With just one game played in the 2022 NFL season, they are in a dire situation. Their last-place standing can be attributed to a tough opening opponent and the division's relative lack thereof. However, the loss of quarterback Dak Prescott for several weeks puts them in panic mode.
At this point, there aren't a ton of great options to replace Prescott readily available. Most teams have their quarterbacks set and are probably unwilling to part with them or their backups. This severely limits the Cowboys' options.
One such option is someone who hasn't played since the 2016 season. Colin Kaepernick remains adamant that he wants to return to the NFL and ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes Dallas should call him.
Smith said he doesn't believe the Cowboys will, calling them "too patriotic" to consider the controversial quarterback:
"It will never happen in my opinion... He ain't been around, but he's a playmaker with his legs who's available... I don't think it'll ever happen because this is Texas... patriotic individuals."
NFL fans were not too pleased with Smith's sentiment. He referenced the state of Texas' Republican stance and Kaepernick's kneeling protest, which was unpopular with many on that side of the political aisle. Here are some of the top comments:
There seems to be no indication of whether or not the team is legitimately considering signing Kaepernick at this point.
What options do the Cowboys have while Dak Prescott is out?
The sad truth is that the Cowboys have very few options to replace Prescott for the time being. While Kaepernick hasn't played in some time, he is at least an idea. They could always trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, but there is very little chance that will happen. The 49ers will probably not trade him any time soon, especially not after losing in Trey Lance's first game since being confirmed starter.
Cam Newton is another option, and he has at least played far more recently than Kaepernick. He's been banged up and would have to learn the offense on the fly, but he might be better than Cooper Rush. Aside from that, anyone who's realistically available would probably not represent an upgrade over Rush, who at least knows the offense.
