"I don't get practice in June" - NFL fans react to news of Broncos star Jerry Jeudy leaving field early due to injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy walked off the field during the team’s practice after saying that his groin was bothering him. Not at all the best start for the franchise or the receiver.

Upon hearing the news, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the wideout’s exit from practice.

This fan said that they don't get why the team is practicing in the month of June:

A Broncos fan commented that if the wideout gets hurt that they'll be so mad:

OUTBACKEAGLE @ryguy8320 @JamesPalmerTV IF HE GETS HURT I WILL BE SO MAD @JamesPalmerTV IF HE GETS HURT I WILL BE SO MAD

This Los Angeles Chargers fan said that it's okay and that the wide receiver can go to Walmart and get some cream:

Live4theDay4 @Live4theDay4 @JamesPalmerTV 🤣 🤣 @AroundTheNFL Its ok go to Walmart and get some cream @JamesPalmerTV @AroundTheNFL Its ok go to Walmart and get some cream 😉😂🤣😂🤣😂

Here, a fan noted that the groin injury is a tough injury to heal without a lot of rest and that you can't do any running for a couple of weeks:

DopeCard @SeniorLanzas @mikeklis Tough injury to heal without a lot of rest. You literally can’t do any running for a couple weeks with a pulled groin. It is not fun. @mikeklis Tough injury to heal without a lot of rest. You literally can’t do any running for a couple weeks with a pulled groin. It is not fun.

Another Broncos fan said that the injury is a part of the game and it's nothing that the wideout cannot control:

This Broncos fan said that hopefully it's nothing serious and that they need this team healthy for once:

One fan said that the exit from practice was just a precautionary measure:

This Denver fan thinks that as it's June, it's probably just preventative maintenance:

Another Denver fan said to cut the wideout as he's a bust:

This person feels that it's time for a new strength and conditioning coach:

Jerry Jeudy and the Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

First-year Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett stated that the team was merely being careful with the receiver and that it was just a tweak:

"Just trying to be precautionary. [He] had a little tweak so we're just going to make sure he's good for minicamp."

Hackett also noted that the team will further assess their first-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft. They intend to "play it by ear" as to whether he will return for minicamp or instead wait for training camp to make his return.

Last season, Jeudy played 10 games for Denver, catching 38 passes for 467 and receiving yards. He suffered a right high-ankle sprain in Denver's Week One win over the New York Giants in 2021 and was subsequently placed on injured reserve and missed six games.

The Broncos will be hoping for a lot more from Jeudy in the 2022 season and after acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, expectations are now sky-high for the receiver.

