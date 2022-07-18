"I will not have my 4 daughters watch me root for him" - NFL fans left debating over Browns reporter's claim about Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is now a member of the Carolina Panthers following his recent trade. This ended a lengthy saga that began when the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson early in the offseason. The Browns gave Watson a $230 million guaranteed contract to replace Mayfield as the team’s franchise quarterback. Watson is currently facing disciplinary action from the league and could miss the entire 2022 NFL season.

A Browns reporter commented that the former Houston Texans quarterback is a better option than the new Panthers signal-caller. Upon seeing this, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the reporter's on the matter.

Here are the top comments:

Farmer Mike @Guyinarobe1 @EdGreenberger You say he should be punished, so obviously you think he is guilty, at least on some level. I concur with that assessment, and will not have my 4 daughters watch me root for him. @EdGreenberger You say he should be punished, so obviously you think he is guilty, at least on some level. I concur with that assessment, and will not have my 4 daughters watch me root for him.

Ryan Eveland @RyanEveland @EdGreenberger He’s a great QB. One of the best in the league. But are you suggesting he should get a pass because he’s good at football? Some things are bigger than football. I was a huge DW fan before the cases. But his off field issues over shadow his on field play. @EdGreenberger He’s a great QB. One of the best in the league. But are you suggesting he should get a pass because he’s good at football? Some things are bigger than football. I was a huge DW fan before the cases. But his off field issues over shadow his on field play.

Amber Schmidt @aeschmidt333 @EdGreenberger I don't think the argument is if he's better than Baker. The argument is why are the Browns choosing to support and spend that money on him? Is this a man you really want representing your organization? Good or not the crazy amounts of assault charges are out there. @EdGreenberger I don't think the argument is if he's better than Baker. The argument is why are the Browns choosing to support and spend that money on him? Is this a man you really want representing your organization? Good or not the crazy amounts of assault charges are out there.

Annie's Home @DomainAnnie @EdGreenberger You have a right to your opinion. He can destroy a franchise from within. Wait for it. @EdGreenberger You have a right to your opinion. He can destroy a franchise from within. Wait for it.

Luke @lukewilson022 You just wanted to praise a serial sex offender without getting backlash Ed Greenberger @EdGreenberger I expect Deshaun Watson to be punished and believe he should be, but I don't think some #Browns fans fully appreciate how great a QB he is. If you believe he's not a major upgrade over Baker Mayfield, then you've never watched Watson play. No one is saying he's not leagues better than Baker 😭 You just wanted to praise a serial sex offender without getting backlash

Matt @ImMattBallard Ed Greenberger @EdGreenberger I expect Deshaun Watson to be punished and believe he should be, but I don't think some #Browns fans fully appreciate how great a QB he is. If you believe he's not a major upgrade over Baker Mayfield, then you've never watched Watson play. If you're a team and want Deshaun Watson representing your franchise, regardless of talent, then you're disgusting. Move on.

Starlin Ann Wood @starlin_wood @EdGreenberger You’re willing to compromise on any values just for football! Besides he wasn’t that great of a QB because he was distracted! The Texans were 4-11! @EdGreenberger You’re willing to compromise on any values just for football! Besides he wasn’t that great of a QB because he was distracted! The Texans were 4-11!

Jason Larsen @Jazlar Ed Greenberger @EdGreenberger I expect Deshaun Watson to be punished and believe he should be, but I don't think some #Browns fans fully appreciate how great a QB he is. If you believe he's not a major upgrade over Baker Mayfield, then you've never watched Watson play. Not a upgrade if you ain't never on the field

Warning: NSFW language

Ryan @bigtreeBills716 Ed Greenberger @EdGreenberger I expect Deshaun Watson to be punished and believe he should be, but I don't think some #Browns fans fully appreciate how great a QB he is. If you believe he's not a major upgrade over Baker Mayfield, then you've never watched Watson play. "I think Deshaun is a huge piece of shit and did disgusting things... But hey guys, he's a hell of a QB"

The Browns quarterback situation without Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

Baker Mayfield was selected first overall in the 2018 draft by the Cleveland Browns. Since then, he has been synonymous with the franchise. In the two seasons before they drafted him, the Browns had a combined 1-31 record. With Baker Mayfield now in Carolina, the Browns are beginning a new era. But what does that era look like?

It's quite hard to say currently. So much hinges on the NFL's investigation into Deshaun Watson's accusations. Watson was accused by 24 women of sexual misconduct. He has settled 20 of those cases, however, four are still pending in civil court. The NFL is seeking a year-long suspension for the three-time Pro Bowler after his disciplinary hearing concluded recently.

In the event of a suspension for Watson, the Browns are set to start Jacoby Brissett. Brissett has a history of backing up injury-prone quarterbacks and has proven himself to be a safe pair of hands. He is, however, a downgrade from Baker Mayfield. The Cleveland Browns will attract a lot of criticism if Brissett has to play for the entire season.

Rumors have already begun suggesting that the Browns are still in the quarterback market. This is in the event of the aforementioned suspension. They have now been linked to Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers. Cleveland may have to move fast, however, as Garoppolo is also being linked with the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants.

Interestingly, the Browns face the Panthers in Week One, where Mayfield could be lining up against his former franchise. As for who will be lining up for Cleveland, your guess is as good as anyone's.

