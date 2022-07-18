"I will not have my 4 daughters watch me root for him" - NFL fans left debating over Browns reporter's claim about Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is now a member of the Carolina Panthers following his recent trade. This ended a lengthy saga that began when the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson early in the offseason. The Browns gave Watson a $230 million guaranteed contract to replace Mayfield as the team’s franchise quarterback. Watson is currently facing disciplinary action from the league and could miss the entire 2022 NFL season.
A Browns reporter commented that the former Houston Texans quarterback is a better option than the new Panthers signal-caller. Upon seeing this, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the reporter's on the matter.
The Browns quarterback situation without Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield was selected first overall in the 2018 draft by the Cleveland Browns. Since then, he has been synonymous with the franchise. In the two seasons before they drafted him, the Browns had a combined 1-31 record. With Baker Mayfield now in Carolina, the Browns are beginning a new era. But what does that era look like?
It's quite hard to say currently. So much hinges on the NFL's investigation into Deshaun Watson's accusations. Watson was accused by 24 women of sexual misconduct. He has settled 20 of those cases, however, four are still pending in civil court. The NFL is seeking a year-long suspension for the three-time Pro Bowler after his disciplinary hearing concluded recently.
In the event of a suspension for Watson, the Browns are set to start Jacoby Brissett. Brissett has a history of backing up injury-prone quarterbacks and has proven himself to be a safe pair of hands. He is, however, a downgrade from Baker Mayfield. The Cleveland Browns will attract a lot of criticism if Brissett has to play for the entire season.
Rumors have already begun suggesting that the Browns are still in the quarterback market. This is in the event of the aforementioned suspension. They have now been linked to Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers. Cleveland may have to move fast, however, as Garoppolo is also being linked with the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants.
Interestingly, the Browns face the Panthers in Week One, where Mayfield could be lining up against his former franchise. As for who will be lining up for Cleveland, your guess is as good as anyone's.