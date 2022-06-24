“This is a big part of why he doesn’t have a market” - NFL analyst berates Cleveland Browns for not moving off Baker Mayfield sooner

Analyst Joy Taylor chastised the Cleveland Browns for not trading quarterback Baker Mayfield sooner. On The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Taylor stated that it boiled down to money for Cleveland and what they'd have to give up for Mayfield:

“I think this comes down to the money and what they'd have to give up for Baker, which obviously if you're Seattle, you don't want to give up anything. And really, both of these teams and anyone around the league, and this is a big part of why he doesn't have a market. It's not that people don't think he's going to come back healthy. That's not the situation."

Taylor went on to say that Mayfield's personality is a significant part of why he's not traded, along with the $230 million contract they gave Deshaun Watson after trading for him:

"I think the personality part is a big part of it and also that they know the Browns don't really have any leverage, like the Browns signed Deshaun Watson to $230 million guaranteed they gave away all their leverage in negotiating with Baker.”

Taylor concluded her point by stating that if the team moved Mayfield before giving Watson the $230 million guaranteed, it'd be a different situation:

“Had they moved Baker before that Deshaun Watson contract? Yeah, it might have been a different situation. And also, the money that Baker is going to demand because they picked up his option in his rookie contract. He's due 18 million, almost 19 million... it's nothing when you look around the league at what franchise quarterbacks are demanding right now. But you don't want to give anything up for an unknown situation in Baker."

Cleveland traded for Watson this offseason from the Houston Texans to replace Mayfield as the team's starting quarterback.

Teams that could still be interested in Mayfield's services are the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers. But it remains to be seen if either team will make a move for him.

Baker Mayfield and his career with the Browns

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Mayfield was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Browns. He finished runner-up in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, throwing for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns.

In the 2020 season, he led Cleveland to the playoffs, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round, but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

Last season, he started 14 games for Cleveland, throwing for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. It remains to be seen where the 27-year-old plays his fifth season in the NFL come the 2022-23 season.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit The Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.

