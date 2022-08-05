"Now I know why he looks homeless" - NFL fans brutally roast Aaron Rodgers after QB admits to consuming psychedelic drugs in South America 

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is often in the news. Be it due to the COVID-19 vaccine, his postseason struggles or his love life, the Packers quarterback continues to make headlines. The reigning NFL MVP stole the show again on Thursday, following his appearance on the Aubrey Marcus podcast.

In a stunning revelation, Rodgers admitted that he tried ayahuasca in South America before the 2020 season. The quarterback said:

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self-love, that then I’m able to truly, unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

When asked if there was a connection between the experience and his consecutive MVP seasons, he said:

"I don't think it's a coincidence. I really don't. I don't really believe in coincidences at this point. It's the universe bringing things to happen when they're supposed to happen."

Watch the entire discussion below:

The clip quickly went viral on social media and NFL fans made plenty of jokes about the quarterback's trip. Here are some of the best responses:

Joel @co0pgoesVr00m @SInow This explains a lot. Now I understand why he thinks he's the center of the universe. @SInow This explains a lot. Now I understand why he thinks he's the center of the universe.

Œ @ENG11SH @SInow Dudes about to get a 2 yr suspension 🤫🤫 @SInow Dudes about to get a 2 yr suspension 🤫🤫😂

Cody Delmendo @Cody_CHGO @SInow glad some tea helped him find out how much of fraud he is. @SInow glad some tea helped him find out how much of fraud he is.

chris evans @notcapnamerica Sports Illustrated @SInow Aaron Rodgers opened up about his journey to self-love and how ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, helped him reach the point he’s at now trib.al/62WuxZJ Aaron Rodgers opened up about his journey to self-love and how ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, helped him reach the point he’s at now trib.al/62WuxZJ Aaron Rodgers using psychedelic drugs is the least surprising thing I've heard in months. twitter.com/SInow/status/1… Aaron Rodgers using psychedelic drugs is the least surprising thing I've heard in months. twitter.com/SInow/status/1…

Derpa glass art @derpathesherpa twitter.com/sinow/status/1… Sports Illustrated @SInow Aaron Rodgers opened up about his journey to self-love and how ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, helped him reach the point he’s at now trib.al/62WuxZJ Aaron Rodgers opened up about his journey to self-love and how ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, helped him reach the point he’s at now trib.al/62WuxZJ So now I know why he looks homeless So now I know why he looks homeless 😂😂 twitter.com/sinow/status/1…

David Skiba @SkibaScubaShop Sports Illustrated @SInow Aaron Rodgers opened up about his journey to self-love and how ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, helped him reach the point he’s at now trib.al/62WuxZJ Aaron Rodgers opened up about his journey to self-love and how ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, helped him reach the point he’s at now trib.al/62WuxZJ Can you imagine how annoying this dude is in conversation? twitter.com/sinow/status/1… Can you imagine how annoying this dude is in conversation? twitter.com/sinow/status/1…

Nate Geary @NateGearySports Sports Illustrated @SInow Aaron Rodgers opened up about his journey to self-love and how ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, helped him reach the point he’s at now trib.al/62WuxZJ Aaron Rodgers opened up about his journey to self-love and how ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, helped him reach the point he’s at now trib.al/62WuxZJ Marking under things that absolutely track twitter.com/SInow/status/1… Marking under things that absolutely track twitter.com/SInow/status/1…

Kal @kal_kuepper Sports Illustrated @SInow Aaron Rodgers opened up about his journey to self-love and how ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, helped him reach the point he’s at now trib.al/62WuxZJ Aaron Rodgers opened up about his journey to self-love and how ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, helped him reach the point he’s at now trib.al/62WuxZJ Disgusting, I miss the good old days when all my quarterback did was have a debilitating addiction to prescription pain killers twitter.com/sinow/status/1… Disgusting, I miss the good old days when all my quarterback did was have a debilitating addiction to prescription pain killers twitter.com/sinow/status/1…

NR_Garrett @NR_Garrett Sports Illustrated @SInow Aaron Rodgers opened up about his journey to self-love and how ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, helped him reach the point he’s at now trib.al/62WuxZJ Aaron Rodgers opened up about his journey to self-love and how ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, helped him reach the point he’s at now trib.al/62WuxZJ I would LMFAO if the league suspended him for admitting this publicly. twitter.com/sinow/status/1… I would LMFAO if the league suspended him for admitting this publicly. twitter.com/sinow/status/1…

What is ayahuasca and is Aaron Rodgers in trouble with the NFL?

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

Ayahuasca is a plant-based psychedelic brew, which is consumed primarily in South America. It was originally a spiritual medicine among the indigenous people of the Amazon basins. The drink is growing in popularity in Western countries, especially America, where it's consumed primarily at social gatherings and parties.

The brew is primarily made up of two plants - Banisteriopsis caapi and Psychotria Viridis. The latter contains dimethyltryptamine, better known as DMT, a psychedelic that isn't legal in the US. It is also on the NFL's banned substance list.

So will Aaron Rodgers get suspended for using DMT? The NFL conducts random blood tests during training camp and the regular season. If Aaron Rodgers had DMT in his system at the time of testing, the league would have known about it and slapped the quarterback with a suspension.

But since Rodgers took it in the offseason, he managed to avoid a positive test result. The problem is that he has admitted to using it. The NFL is going to be displeased with the message this sends.

Aaron Rodgers has violated their policies and seems proud of it. Not only is he being trolled by rival fanbases, but the NFL could levy a suspension on the quarterback. It will be interesting to see if he finds himself in hot water before the season kicks off next month.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Aubrey Marcus podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

