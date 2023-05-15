Dwayne Johnson had envisioned the XFL as a path to the NFL, and for Ben Dinucci, it has indeed turned out to be a stepping stone to the NFL as he has now secured a spot with the Denver Broncos, sharing a room with Russell Wilson.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dinucci's impressive performance at mini-camp led to him being signed by the Broncos. While there is no quarterback competition for Wilson in Denver, fans have taken to social media to troll him following Dinucci's signing.

"Announce Russell Wilson to the USFL."

Many fans want Dinucci to replace Wilson as the Broncos' starting quarterback, as evidenced by their tweets. However, this is highly unlikely to happen, and it is probable that Sean Payton signed Dinucci simply to strengthen the quarterback room.

Russell Wilson needs a bounce-back year in Denver

With Wilson swapping Seattle for Denver last offseason, many thought the Broncos were in the Super Bowl bubble, but it was quickly apparant they weren't.

Wilson was 4-11 as the starter as Nathaniel Hackett lost his job and the offense was the worst in the NFL for points scored per game (just 16.9).

Now with Payton at the helm, there is fresh optimism that Denver can mount a challenge in the AFC, but that is predicated on Wilson playing a lot better than last season.

Denver has a strong defense and the offensive weapons to be a legitimate contender for the Super Bowl, but the offense needs to perform.

While the signing of Ben Dinucci may not change anything for the Broncos, the focus is firmly on Russell Wilson to make a big comeback next season.

