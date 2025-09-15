J.J. McCarthy was being hailed as one of the &quot;next big things&quot; after his heroics in his very first NFL game vs. Chicago Bears. Then, Sunday happened.Against the visiting Atlanta Falcons, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback badly struggled, throwing two interceptions, suffering three fumbles (one lost), and failing to get his team to the end zone at all in a 6-22 loss:It was a steep decline from when he accounted for three straight fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 27-24 comeback win at the Chicago Bears last Monday and caused much mockery in the aftermath:Tyler Herro Muse ☆ @danhurleyuconnLINK@BleacherReport Linsanity run is overHanzo @HanzometaXLINK@BleacherReport This guys Is so overrated thoughKen @Kennyholmes73LINKJJ MCcarthy been carried by all the teams he’s played for that 1 week linsanity run was nice but reality has arrived&quot;JJ McCarthy is just Zach Wilson 2.0,&quot; one compared.&quot;His superstar trial ran out lmao,&quot; another snickered.&quot;He showed his true experience today,&quot; another concluded.Bijan Robinson was the only offensive player to accumulate more than 100 scrimmage yards, finishing with 143 yards on 22 carries and two receptions for 20 yards. Justin Jefferson had the best receiving performance, covering 81 yards on just three catches.Overall, the game was dominated by new Falcons kicker Parker Romo. Elevated from the practice squad in place of Younghoe Koo on Saturday, he scored five field goals and an extra point off a Tyler Allgeier rushing touchdown, which would prove to be the only time anyone found the end zone the entire night. The Vikings' only points, meanwhile, came from two field goals by kicker Will Reichard - both of which happened in the second quarter.Punters Ryan Wright and Bradley Pinion, meanwhile, combined for 341 yards on seven punts.J.J. McCarthy, HC Kevin O’Connell react to Vikings QB’s underwhelming performance vs. FalconsAfter the game, Kevin O’Connell could not hide his disappointment at the result. When asked about J.J. McCarthy’s performance, he said:“It’s gonna be easy to put the mark on JJ, and there’s certainly some throws, some things that I’m sure he would love to get better at. But I also thought that, when we did move it, he made some throws, and I thought he showed his athleticism.”McCarthy himself later took the stand, crediting the Falcons' defense with limiting his effectiveness. He then added when asked if he was surprised at the paucity of his performance:“I don’t think anything surprised me. Every single game is just something new. One (would) say it took me by surprise, but we just got to do a better job at adapting and taking advantage of opportunities when we’re down in the red zone.”The Vikings’ next game will be at home again, this time against the Bengals on September 21, to begin a three-week stretch against the AFC North before their bye week. Kickoff is at 12 pm CT on CBS.