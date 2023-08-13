Jerry Jones begins each season with optimism for his Dallas Cowboys but the Jacksonville Jaguars might have provided an early check to his aspirations. Coming after a season that ended with playoff heartbreak, it needed a statement performance to get the juices going for this season again.

Instead, what the fans got were flashes of good play and finally ending the game with a loss, as has happened many times over the last two decades. The Jacksonville Jaguars ended up with a 28-23 win in their preseason game and the Cowboys fans were left licking their wounds.

They took to social media in frustration and vented about yet another loss and they were unsparing in the criticism of both the team and Jerry Jones.

Do Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have hope for this season after preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Preseason do not indicate where the regular season will go. This was not a a game between starting teams. Rather it was a chance for those lower in the depth chart to shine and bag a spot on the team. In that context, a loss should not be taken too seriously.

In fact, Trevor Lawrence, the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars played, while none of the Dallas Cowboys starters did. In such circumstances, one could say that Jerry Jones' team are better off than their opponents.

But there are some wider concerns that still remain. For the past two season, their offense has failed to deliver at the right moments, especially in consecutive losses to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs. Mike McCarthy even got full control this season after they felt Kellen Moore was the problem, who they let go to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Yet, in the game today, they had lesser passing yards, rushing yards and touchdowns. They had 340 total yards compared to 414 by the Jaguars. Dallas had 246 yards of passing compared to 369 for their opponents. They scored three touchdowns, whereas Jacksonville scored four. And even after letting Brett Maher go, there was a missed extra point as well.

So, it is not the end of the world and Jerry Jones can still retain confidence going into the season. But there will be a tinge of worry that the same habits that doomed their last season seem to be creeping back in their game again.