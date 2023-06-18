Last season, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos shocked NFL fans by finishing dead last in the AFC West, with the quarterback in particular struggling to perform at an elite level. But as he aims to rebound, his detractors think he is preparing for another sport.

On Saturday, the one-time Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler posted on Twitter a video of himself doing various exercises, mainly involving a flat slide and a football. He was accompanied by personal trainer John Shackleton:

Wilson looks noticeably leaner than last season.



#Broncos QB Russell Wilson shares his unique workout video, which he captioned #RestorationSzn Wilson looks noticeably leaner than last season.

Based on the exercises he was doing, though, fans were unimpressed, with many thinking Wilson was trying too hard:

Matt Mercer @mcm5150 @NFL_DovKleiman I have a feeling he’s on a short leash. He’s got 6 games. @NFL_DovKleiman I have a feeling he’s on a short leash. He’s got 6 games.

how the hell is being another year older going to fix that? @NFL_DovKleiman he's been washed up for the last two seasons..how the hell is being another year older going to fix that? @NFL_DovKleiman he's been washed up for the last two seasons..how the hell is being another year older going to fix that? 😏

He did have his defenders, though:

🅱️ig-$wervo™〽️ @Maston1_1 @NFL_DovKleiman Russ is still a good QB and if he gets his confidence back now with an actual OC, cause the broncos OC before the last few years doesn’t ever deserve an OC job again, and a better o line could become elite again @NFL_DovKleiman Russ is still a good QB and if he gets his confidence back now with an actual OC, cause the broncos OC before the last few years doesn’t ever deserve an OC job again, and a better o line could become elite again

Karma 🐉😵‍💫 @theyhate_karma @NFL_DovKleiman I don’t think the Broncos will win their division, but I think they’ll be a much better team if their defense plays as good as they did last year, and the offense figures out what they’re doing. Russ bounce back year incoming @NFL_DovKleiman I don’t think the Broncos will win their division, but I think they’ll be a much better team if their defense plays as good as they did last year, and the offense figures out what they’re doing. Russ bounce back year incoming

Can Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos rebound in 2023? What the analysts say

The horrible 5-12 record Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos put out was one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 season, but it arguably came down to the failings of rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett. However, with former Super Bowl champion and Coach of the Year awardee Sean Payton now onboard, many analysts believe the team could return to prominence in the loaded AFC West.

Recently on ESPN's First Take, former offensive guard Damien Woody said:

"I think Sean Payton, to me, is going to be the key. As far as his play is concerned, he's going to bring a type of structure around (him). That's going to get him back on track. Russell Wilson, for most of his career, has been, like, at minimum in the mid-60s completion percentage-wise. ... I just think that Sean Payton is going to be the guy to get him back on track. I think this going to be a bounce-back year."

Colin Cowherd, meanwhile, believes Payton will help take the Broncos to ten wins with one simple fix:

"The easiest team this year, if not double their win total, that will look completely different from last year, is the Denver Broncos. They were so poorly coached... worst in the league under Nathaniel Hackett in third-down conversions... terrible in situational football and couldn't manage the clock.

"What was the first thing Sean Payton did? He just fixed the offensive line, so you're gonna see the improvement. The offensive line will be significantly better, and they will be much better in situational football."

— "They're the easiest bet in the NFL to double their win total." @ColinCowherd explains why Sean Payton's impact will be felt immediately in Denver "They're the easiest bet in the NFL to double their win total."— @ColinCowherd explains why Sean Payton's impact will be felt immediately in Denver https://t.co/k6ArXSJW5l

