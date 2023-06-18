Last season, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos shocked NFL fans by finishing dead last in the AFC West, with the quarterback in particular struggling to perform at an elite level. But as he aims to rebound, his detractors think he is preparing for another sport.
On Saturday, the one-time Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler posted on Twitter a video of himself doing various exercises, mainly involving a flat slide and a football. He was accompanied by personal trainer John Shackleton:
Based on the exercises he was doing, though, fans were unimpressed, with many thinking Wilson was trying too hard:
He did have his defenders, though:
Can Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos rebound in 2023? What the analysts say
The horrible 5-12 record Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos put out was one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 season, but it arguably came down to the failings of rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett. However, with former Super Bowl champion and Coach of the Year awardee Sean Payton now onboard, many analysts believe the team could return to prominence in the loaded AFC West.
Recently on ESPN's First Take, former offensive guard Damien Woody said:
"I think Sean Payton, to me, is going to be the key. As far as his play is concerned, he's going to bring a type of structure around (him). That's going to get him back on track. Russell Wilson, for most of his career, has been, like, at minimum in the mid-60s completion percentage-wise. ... I just think that Sean Payton is going to be the guy to get him back on track. I think this going to be a bounce-back year."
Colin Cowherd, meanwhile, believes Payton will help take the Broncos to ten wins with one simple fix:
"The easiest team this year, if not double their win total, that will look completely different from last year, is the Denver Broncos. They were so poorly coached... worst in the league under Nathaniel Hackett in third-down conversions... terrible in situational football and couldn't manage the clock.
"What was the first thing Sean Payton did? He just fixed the offensive line, so you're gonna see the improvement. The offensive line will be significantly better, and they will be much better in situational football."