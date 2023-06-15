NFL analyst predicts Russell Wilson to make remarkable improvement under Sean Payton after last season’s ‘awful’ performance

As Russell Wilson likely knows, the old cliche is that it's always darkest before the dawn. If the 2022 season was the darkest moment for the quarterback, the end of the 2023 season would need to be high noon. At least, that is what NFL analyst Damien Woody predicted on ESPN's "First Take" this week.

Here's how he put it when asked who the most improved quarterback will be in 2023:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm going with a veteran. Anyone who watched Russell Wilson last year, quite honestly, he stunk. He was awful. ... I thought he was out of shape, to be honest with you. He looked slow, unathletic, and I think Sean Payton, to me, it's going to be the key.

"As far as his play is concerned, he's going to bring a type of structure around (him). That's going to get him back on track. Russell Wilson, for most of his career, has been, like, at minimum in the mid-60s completion percentage-wise. ... I just think that Sean Payton is going to be the guy to get him back on track. I think this going to be a bounce-back year."

Nick Ferguson @NickFerguson_25 Broncos LT Garrett Bolles doubled down on his validation of QB Russell Wilson. While also sending a direct message to all of his biggest critics. It’s easy for some to criticize when they’re on the outside looking in. #BroncosCountry Broncos LT Garrett Bolles doubled down on his validation of QB Russell Wilson. While also sending a direct message to all of his biggest critics. It’s easy for some to criticize when they’re on the outside looking in. #BroncosCountry https://t.co/koQ1e0FCS4

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Sean Payton wouldn't have taken the job unless he thought he could savage this. But these numbers suggest Russell Wilson is on his way down and out." — Will we eat crow about Russell Wilson?"Sean Payton wouldn't have taken the job unless he thought he could savage this. But these numbers suggest Russell Wilson is on his way down and out." — @RealSkipBayless Will we eat crow about Russell Wilson?"Sean Payton wouldn't have taken the job unless he thought he could savage this. But these numbers suggest Russell Wilson is on his way down and out." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/FiyWwDb6nM

Russell Wilson aims to turn Damien Woody's prediction into reality

Russell Wilson

The quarterback of the Denver Broncos might have taken the imaginary award for Greatest Fall in 2022 after posting a career-low in throwing touchdowns, passer rating and touchdown-interception ratio. It was also the fewest wins he's ever secured in games he started in a season.

Many fans are going into this year with a grain of salt invested in expectations for the quarterback. Of course, some will put all their eggs in one basket for him, but after 2022, most will be pleasantly surprised if the quarterback suddenly rebounds into his previous, nine-time Pro Bowler version.

How long will it take to know if Russell Wilson is a bust?

Russell Wilson

Most expect the answer to the quarterback's future by the end of the first quarter of the season. By the end of the first four games, it will be clear whether the team needs to restart their quarterback carousel or if the quarterback duo with Sean Payton will work.

Last season, some fans began losing hope after the Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans, but it was undeniable by the end of a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 6. With Sean Payton in tow, the patience of fans appears to be somewhat restored, but a cooling could happen even faster if Wilson doesn't flash quickly.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit "First Take" and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes