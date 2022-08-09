"Looks like they're trying out to be on the cheer squad instead" - NFL fans brutally troll Commanders franchise for peculiar dance off at training camp

The Washington Commanders are coming off two lackluster seven-win seasons. They had an uninspiring offense last year, led by backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Last week, their official TikTok account posted a video of the players enjoying and dancing in their minicamp. The video went viral on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. Fans were outraged at the lack of professionalism in the camp, with players possibly risking injuries so close to the start of the season.

Here is the video, followed by the best responses:

🦀💵 @Krabs_Bets Looks like it’s going to be another disappointing year from Washington this season Looks like it’s going to be another disappointing year from Washington this season https://t.co/NZ7MIYd6gT

👽 @alanbermu1 @Krabs_Bets Looks like they're trying out to be on the cheer squad instead @Krabs_Bets Looks like they're trying out to be on the cheer squad instead

Lenny 🇩🇴 @lennyazcona @Krabs_Bets nah fam if i walk into practice & this what they got going on im asking for a trade @Krabs_Bets nah fam if i walk into practice & this what they got going on im asking for a trade

🦀💵 @Krabs_Bets @yoBDNx If I did that maneuver I would tear both of my acls @yoBDNx If I did that maneuver I would tear both of my acls

Ray Brice @rbrice88 @Krabs_Bets Breaking: 10 Commanders players will be out 10-12 weeks with torn groins @Krabs_Bets Breaking: 10 Commanders players will be out 10-12 weeks with torn groins

#Chad @C_D_C_85 @Krabs_Bets I seen ACL tears happen with a lot less…. Damn they don’t care 🤷🏼‍♂️ @Krabs_Bets I seen ACL tears happen with a lot less…. Damn they don’t care 🤷🏼‍♂️

Phteven @scubbaasteve3 @Krabs_Bets Marty Hurney will be the reason why you don't win games. Thank god he's not a Panther GM anymore. @Krabs_Bets Marty Hurney will be the reason why you don't win games. Thank god he's not a Panther GM anymore.

Luciano @Lxdesman4 @Krabs_Bets This just shows the quality of our training staff and getting all of our guys to the elite level of flexibility preventing injuries @Krabs_Bets This just shows the quality of our training staff and getting all of our guys to the elite level of flexibility preventing injuries

Meke @ImMastaH808 @Krabs_Bets In the next few weeks after all that splits @Krabs_Bets In the next few weeks after all that splits 😂😂 https://t.co/uCkKQ7raUI

Raul @x11_raul @Krabs_Bets Breaking news: part of the commanders team left practice with hamstring injuries @Krabs_Bets Breaking news: part of the commanders team left practice with hamstring injuries

Whilst their flexibility and agility is unquestionnable, fans would rather see them look ready to threaten in the upcoming campaign.

Commanders looking to improve following the arrival of Carson Wentz

Washington Commanders Introduce Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz was once an MVP candidate in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, he has been traded twice. First to the AFC team Indianapolis Colts in 2021, after being benched by Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. He's now in Washington after just one season with the Colts.

This is presumably his last shot to prove that he is capable of being a franchise quarterback. His talent has never been in question, but consistency has been an issue. He threw for an impressive 27 TDs with just seven interceptions last season.

His sometimes erratic signal-calling and Week 17 implosion against the Jacksonville Jaguars cost them a trip to the playoffs. This was enough for general manager Chris Ballard to trade him.

His experience will undoubtedly bring stability to the Washington offense. Wentz is surrounded by arguably the most talented receiving core since his debut in 2016. Terry McLaurin signed a long-term deal and they drafted Jahan Dotson. The addition of a fully-healthy Curtis Samuel will also be a welcome sight.

Their defense has been a shining point with defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat making for an exciting pass-rush duo. They ranked second in total yards allowed and fourth in points allowed in 2020. Last season they were inconsistent, yet they hovered around the top-10 in both stats during an eight-game stretch.

The pressure will be on head coach Ron Rivera and the Commanders to deliver this season and make a push for the playoffs.

