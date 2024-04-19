  • NFL
  • NFL fans buzz over Brock Purdy's muscular look - "Random drug test coming in 3..2..1"

NFL fans buzz over Brock Purdy's muscular look - "Random drug test coming in 3..2..1"

By Robert Gullo
Modified Apr 19, 2024 21:38 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy during Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is gearing up for his third season in the NFL.

After earning the starting job toward the end of his rookie season with the 49ers having injuries at quarterback, Purdy has been on a roll and has quickly emerged as one of the best signal-callers in the NFL.

While he's getting ready for his third season in the league, the Iowa State Cyclones product has been putting in the work in the offseason, and it's showing. Purdy has recently been training in Ponte Vedra, Florida, and pictures of his physique have gone viral.

also-read-trending Trending

The third-year quarterback looks noticeably bigger as he's added a few pounds of muscle to his body.

Pictures of Purdy's body have gone viral on social media, with fans excited about his physique.

"I didn’t care about the off-season, I was dead from the Super Bowl but Brolic Brock got me ready to be hurt all over again," a fan wrote.
"sure has....this is great. it's not like he was thin or frail, but he is looking very stout and proportional...great base to work with," another fan wrote.
"Purdy getting stronger," another fan said.

Other fans pointed out how this is the first real offseason Purdy has had to prepare for the regular season.

Last offseason, he was recovering from a torn UCL in his elbow that he suffered during the Philadelphia Eagles game in the NFC championship game. He wasn't able to put in the offseason work like he was able to now due to recovering from the injury.

Fans are excited to see how Brock Purdy's more-in-shape body will perform on the football field this season.

"This kid wants to be great and a person's will to be great is so key to becoming great. Grateful to have him as our elite franchise NFL QB over the next decade. #FTTB," said one fan.
"Everyone needs to remember this is his first true offseason as a Pro. His rookie year off season was spent rehabbing UCL surgery. Now he's got the $$, time and body to train like a pro. You're going to see a much different version of Brock (physically) in August," one fan wrote.
"First real offseason Purdy has had so far in his career. Excited to see how more comfortable and improved he looks in the offense," another fan said.

Can Brock Purdy lead the San Francisco 49ers back to the Super Bowl?

Brock Purdy during Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Brock Purdy during Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Brock Purdy has had a sensational two seasons to start his young NFL career.

Purdy was "Mr. Irrelevant," as he was selected as the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

After Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance suffered injuries during the 2022 season, Purdy's name was called and he took advantage of the opportunity.

Purdy went 5-0 in the 49ers' last five regular season games and led them to the NFC championship game where they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles before the quarterback got hurt.

In 2023, in his first full year as the team's starter, he went 12-4 in the 16 games he started in the regular season. He brought the 49ers to the Super Bowl where they eventually fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers still have one of the best overall rosters on paper heading into the 2024 season. Purdy will have a second full year and an entire offseason to prepare while being injury-free.

The 49ers are definitely a team that could make the Super Bowl out of the NFC.

Do you think Brock Purdy will lead them to the Super Bowl?

