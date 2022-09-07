"Does this mean we'll get to see Morgan Freeman modelling in Brady brand underwear soon?" - NFL fans buzzing over Hollywood star's appearance in Tom Brady commercial

Week 1 of the NFL season is just around the corner, and you can bet your bottom dollar that Tom Brady will do his best to get some buzz going ahead of the season.

Earlier this week, Brady said that Under Armour offered him the chance to pick anyone he wanted to narrate their latest commercial.

Tom Brady @TomBrady @UnderArmour told me I could pick anyone I wanted to narrate this letter that I wrote. Any guesses? .@UnderArmour told me I could pick anyone I wanted to narrate this letter that I wrote. Any guesses? https://t.co/hMJQiyl87n

In this week's classic Tom Brady stunt, the superstar quarterback enrolled the services of a certain Hollywood actor who goes by the name of Morgan Freeman.

The Shawshank Redemption star was the headline act in the latest Under Armour commercial starring the Bucs QB.

Tom Brady @TomBrady You don't need to be the "next" anybody. You just need to be the best version of YOU. Promise yourself that, and trust me, the rest falls into place. @UnderArmour You don't need to be the "next" anybody. You just need to be the best version of YOU. Promise yourself that, and trust me, the rest falls into place. @UnderArmour https://t.co/JoXBU7YNvH

The advertisement was based on a letter the seven-time Super Bowl champion wrote to young athletes being touted as "the next Tom Brady," urging them to define themselves on their own, not off anyone else's expectations.

NFL Twitter, of course, had a field day with the commercial.

Here's what fans on Twitter had to say about the Tom Brady-Morgan Freeman collab:

greg @greg16676935420 @TomBrady @UnderArmour Does this mean we will get to see Morgan Freeman modeling in your @bradybrand underwear soon? @TomBrady @UnderArmour Does this mean we will get to see Morgan Freeman modeling in your @bradybrand underwear soon?

🙏 @DumbassThad @TomBrady @UnderArmour Damn I really thought it was gonna be Jason Bourne @TomBrady @UnderArmour Damn I really thought it was gonna be Jason Bourne

Jeremy @VongolaBurst16 @TomBrady @UnderArmour I feel like this commercial is for @RealSkipBayless who constantly keeps saying player x is the next tom brady @TomBrady @UnderArmour I feel like this commercial is for @RealSkipBayless who constantly keeps saying player x is the next tom brady

One NFL fan somehow managed to connect the Morgan Freeman ad to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's supposedly fractured relationship.

Honk King @VillainsNVibes Tom Brady @TomBrady You don't need to be the "next" anybody. You just need to be the best version of YOU. Promise yourself that, and trust me, the rest falls into place. @UnderArmour You don't need to be the "next" anybody. You just need to be the best version of YOU. Promise yourself that, and trust me, the rest falls into place. @UnderArmour https://t.co/JoXBU7YNvH Ngl thought this a commercial having Morgan Freeman read Tom Brady’s divorce papers at first twitter.com/tombrady/statu… Ngl thought this a commercial having Morgan Freeman read Tom Brady’s divorce papers at first twitter.com/tombrady/statu…

Tom Brady, Bucs brace themselves for Week 1 opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in Brady's first season in town, but after a retirement that didn't quite stick, the Bucs are bracing themselves to run it back.

Brady's decision to unretire after some 40 days of enjoying the sun saw Tampa Bay retain a star-studded roster. They also added the likes of guard Shaq Mason, slot receiver Russell Gage, and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to boslter their chances at a Super Bowl this season.

Brady, however, is unheading into uncharted waters this season.

At age 45, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be the oldest player in the NFL coming off a season in which he led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43).

The good news? Despite missing 11 days of training camp, Brady hasn't missed a beat, and his arm looks as good as ever.

The bad news? There's some apparent trouble in Bradyland, which seemingly forced the superstar QB to take some time off training camp and spend some time with his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

On the field, however, there's the issue surrounding a certain Pro Bowl center named Ryan Jensen.

Jensen suffered an injury on the second day of training camp and is expected to miss significant time this season. Aaron Stinnie is also an injury concern for the Bucs after the guard suffered a knee injury in their preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

