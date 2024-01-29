The San Francisco 49ers are into another Super Bowl after defeating the Detroit Lions 34-31, but the post-game show with Michael Strahan has seen the former New York Giant come under some serious heat.

Normally, former Pittsburgh Steelers Terry Bradshaw would take over the post-game duties but was ill, so Strahan was up...and it didn't go too well.

Now, this was his first time doing such a show, and he did make a few blunders, like wrongly quoting the score at one stage (said it was 17-0, but it was 17-7) and then did not get a word from 49ers Hall of Famer Joe Montana.

All in all, fans were not impressed with Strahan's efforts and let him know. One fan posted on X that he was an embarrassment.

"Strahan was a embarrassment."

Others gave their view on how Strahan's post-game show went.

So as we can see, Strahan's post-game show didn't exactly go down too well for 49ers fans, and given that it was his first time doing such a show, perhaps he can be cut a little slack.

Although San Francisco fans are giving him some choice words after his efforts regardless.

49ers to face Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs in Super Bowl

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco and Kansas City will meet on a collision course in the Super Bowl to determine who is the best team in football in two weeks.

For Mahomes, he is back to the NFL's penultimate game yet again and will be looking to win his third Super Bowl, while for Brock Purdy, it is his first time in the big game and will be looking to grab his first Lombardi Trophy.

Both teams had opposite form lines in their previous game as the Chiefs and Mahomes dominated the Baltimore Ravens in a 17-10 win in a game that the scoreboard doesn't truly reflect what went on at M&T Bank Stadium.

As for San Francisco, it was soundly beaten in the first half as the Detroit Lions did as they pleased and opened up a 24-7 lead.

But in the second half, San Francisco, led by Purdy, clicked into gear, and once that wave of momentum began to build, there was no stopping it.

It is San Francisco vs. Kansas City as it was in 2020, and some fans are clearly happy that Michael Strahan won't be on the mic for the post-game show.