"Time to ban Tush Push," "Just outrageous": NFL fans call out referees for missing false start penalty on Eagles during Week 6 TNF vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles have been a source of controversy in the 2025 season - from tensions between quarterback Jalen Hurts and his main wideout AJ Brown to increasing doubts over the legality of their trademark &quot;Tush Push&quot;.The latter issue appeared yet again during Thursday's Week 6 game at the New York Giants, when the referees appeared to miss a false start by right guard Tyler Steen during one such play below. Rules analyst Terry McAulay said:“He was early in super-slow motion. If we show it in real time, I bet it wasn’t quite as obvious.”And there was much outrage in the aftermath:Alexander J. Cobas @alexcobas_LINKI’ve changed my mind on the tush push. It’s time to ban it!Rod Dillman @RSDillmanLINKJust outrageous. #Eagles are never called for false start on this play, and they do so 3/4 of the time. #NFL refs have to do their jobs.Seth Critchley @SethCritchleyLINKThe Eagles are so cheap and cheaty. If you're a fan we cannot be friends.&quot;I’m (expletive) done with this stupid ass play,&quot; one swore.&quot;Ban it already,&quot; another demanded.&quot;They should punch Jalen Hurts in the mouth every time they do a false start on him,&quot; another suggested.The Eagles would score a touchdown off yet another such play to end that drive.This is not the first time the tush push has been controversial in 2025. Last month at the Kansas City Chiefs, referees missed multiple instances of the offensive line moving before the snap, which led Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay to say before their Week 3 game:“I did see some of those things last night, and that’ll obviously be a big talking point because they’re such a damn good team and it’s such a successful play for them. ...I’m sure they’ll have the same ones and operate within the confines of not getting a little bit of a rolling start before the ball is snapped.”