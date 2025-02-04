Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to the Super Bowl following their 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in a thriller at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game. They became only the fourth team in NFL history after the Miami Dolphins (1971-1973), Bills (1990-1993), and the New England Patriots (2016-2018) to win the conference title and compete in the big game three straight times.

They also became the first back-to-back champions to advance to the championship game. Despite the historic significance of the win, the biggest talking point after the game, much like the aftermath of their victory over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, was the referees.

The Chiefs benefitted from a few contentious calls, which angered fans and analysts alike, who accused the league of showing favoritism towards the defending champions.

However, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell laughed off the accusations. During a press conference on Monday, he said:

"I think it reflects a lot on the fans' passion. I think it also is a reminder for us how important officiating is. And I think the men and women that officiate in the NFL are outstanding. They have the highest possible standards. It's a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously, but at the end of the day, you know, it's something we always have to continue to work on. How do we make our officiating better?"

Fans on social media weren't too impressed with his dismissive attitude:

"It’s really not ridiculous when it happens every year."

"This is complete blasphemy!!!! There are fans that bet on NFL games and the games are being rigged!!!" - Remarked @bcun711

"He's covering his own a*s with this." - Claimed @RAWRoleModel

"This piece of s**t lied about ball deflation. He will lie about anything. It’s not a theory it’s a bonafide fact for anyone with working eyes and an IQ over 15." - Argued @TRrbLTMbRDyTKS

NFL to introduce new technology to decide first down after controversy during Chiefs vs. Bills

While Roger Goodell doesn't believe the referees are biased toward the Chiefs, a controversial decision that favored them during the AFC Championship Game against the Bills has seemingly prompted them to make a monumental change.

According to the Washington Post's Mark Maske, the league plans on introducing an electronic system to determine first downs next season. It comes in the wake of the highly contentious fourth down call in the final quarter of the AFC Championship Game that went against quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills.

Fans have been pleading with the league to use technology to determine first downs for years. They are reportedly finally heeding their demands after the controversial call in the Chiefs' win over the Bills.

