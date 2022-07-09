"The Browns will be paying Baker Mayfield $588,235 Week 1 to try and beat the Browns" - NFL fans poke fun at Cleveland for paying most of former QB's 2022 salary

The Cleveland Browns have moved on from quarterback Baker Mayfield. They traded him to the Carolina Panthers. The Browns, however, are still responsible for the majority of the $18.85 million salary he is owed.

What’s more, the Panthers and Browns will square off in Week One of the 2022 season. NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the team paying their former quarterback to beat them.

NFL Memes took a jab at the Browns, commenting that the team has to pay over $588K to Mayfield to beat them in their opening game:

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes The Cleveland Browns will be paying Baker Mayfield $588,235 Week 1 to try and beat the Cleveland Browns The Cleveland Browns will be paying Baker Mayfield $588,235 Week 1 to try and beat the Cleveland Browns https://t.co/4mkwWVkXXe

A Chicago Bears fan noted that you know a team isn't great when they're paying half a million dollars to face you:

SP10 @Sportsfan71044 @NFL_Memes You know you’re bad when a team is paying half a million dollars to play against you @NFL_Memes You know you’re bad when a team is paying half a million dollars to play against you

This fan said the Browns paying Mayfield to face them is similar to when the University of Michigan paid Appalachian State $500K to beat them, doing so by a 34 - 32 score back in 2007:

William Larsen @will__larsen @NFL_Memes Sounds like Michigan paying Appalachian State $500k to come try and beat them. And they actually do @NFL_Memes Sounds like Michigan paying Appalachian State $500k to come try and beat them. And they actually do😂

Another fan said that paying Mayfield to face them is the most Cleveland thing to do:

Here, this fan says to look at the over $588K as $196K per interception the quarterback will throw:

Jeff Smith @DevilsAdv4 @NFL_Memes Think of it as $196,000 per interception he throws them @NFL_Memes Think of it as $196,000 per interception he throws them

Mayfield throwing for 300 yards passing and three touchdowns versus his former team would the chef's kiss, comments this fan:

J.D. Snaidauf @JDSnaidauf @NFL_Memes Baker going for 300 and 3 TD's would just be chef's kiss. @NFL_Memes Baker going for 300 and 3 TD's would just be chef's kiss.

Snickers inquires as to who to speak to regarding Cleveland paying Mayfield to face them:

SNICKERS @SNICKERS NFL Memes @NFL_Memes The Cleveland Browns will be paying Baker Mayfield $588,235 Week 1 to try and beat the Cleveland Browns The Cleveland Browns will be paying Baker Mayfield $588,235 Week 1 to try and beat the Cleveland Browns https://t.co/4mkwWVkXXe who do we need to talk to? twitter.com/NFL_Memes/stat… who do we need to talk to? twitter.com/NFL_Memes/stat…

This Pittsburgh Steelers fan is loving this:

A San Francisco 49ers fan said the Browns have put themselves in quite a bad situation:

Burty @FMBurty twitter.com/NFL_Memes/stat… NFL Memes @NFL_Memes The Cleveland Browns will be paying Baker Mayfield $588,235 Week 1 to try and beat the Cleveland Browns The Cleveland Browns will be paying Baker Mayfield $588,235 Week 1 to try and beat the Cleveland Browns https://t.co/4mkwWVkXXe What a cluster fuck of a situation the Browns got themselves into What a cluster fuck of a situation the Browns got themselves into 😂 twitter.com/NFL_Memes/stat…

A New Orleans Saints fan commented that they'll play against the Browns for half the cost:

Baker Mayfield and his career with Cleveland

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

He was the number one overall pick of the franchise in the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Oklahoma. The quarterback was the Pro Football Writers of America's Rookie of the Year in the 2018 season, throwing for 3,010 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

In total, he started 59 games under center for the franchise in his four seasons with them. When the Browns moved him to Carolina, the team paid $10.5 million of his salary for 2022. In exchange, the Browns received a conditional 2024 draft pick.

We'll see how the 26-year-old fares with the Panthers and if he'll be starting Week One to face his former team.

