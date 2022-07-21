"This some peak cracker shenanigans" NFL fans slam highly rated college QB for putting mayonnaise in his coffee

NFL prospect and Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis, takes his coffee a little differently. Most people enjoy a nice cup of coffee to get their morning started with some sugar and creamer, or just take it black. Levis adds something else. He puts mayonnaise in his coffee,

Naturally, NFL fans took to social media to question the quarterback’s choice of mayonnaise in his morning drink. For the most part, most fans find it odd.

Here are the top comments:

Some fans say that the addition of mayonnaise to his coffee could impact his NFL Draft status moving forward:

Stanley @JKuisiac @247Sports @will_levis @TheCatsPause247 You can not run this guy out as your starting QB. @247Sports @will_levis @TheCatsPause247 You can not run this guy out as your starting QB.

Ifeelgoodabout5guys @Ifeelgoodabout5 @247Sports @will_levis @TheCatsPause247 Is Levis confusing mayo with cream? My goodness, man. I love some mayo but this is the Devil's work! @247Sports @will_levis @TheCatsPause247 Is Levis confusing mayo with cream? My goodness, man. I love some mayo but this is the Devil's work!

Some fans feel that Levis adding mayonnaise to his coffee is a criminal offense:

RockyTopBill @RockyTopBill @247Sports @will_levis @TheCatsPause247 @BarstoolBigCat The whole state of Kentucky has to be cancelled for this assault on coffee! @247Sports @will_levis @TheCatsPause247 @BarstoolBigCat The whole state of Kentucky has to be cancelled for this assault on coffee!

Unsurprisingly, no one appeared willing to try the delicacy themselves. Perhaps this is something the young quarterback will move away from in time. Hopefully, it's not the beginning of a new trend.

Will Levis' Kentucky college career and NFL prospects

Kentucky v Georgia

Before joining the Kentucky Wildcats football program, Levis spent two seasons with the Penn State Nittany Lions. He played in 14 games with Penn State from 2019 to 2020, throwing for 644 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Last year, he transferred from the Nittany Lions to Kentucky to become the starting quarterback.

In 2021, he finished sixth in the SEC in both passing yards with 2,826 yards and 24 touchdown passes. However, he finished tied for third-most interceptions with 13. His 24 touchdown passes places him tied for seventh-most in school history.

The six-foot-three, 222-pound quarterback is seen by most as an NFL prospect. He spoke recently at the SEC Football Media Days, saying that he tries not to focus too much on the next level:

“I try not to pay too much attention to it. It’s impossible for me not to see it. And it’s cool. I acknowledge it. My family will send it to me and it’s cool for them, as well.”

We'll see how Levis fares in his senior season for Kentucky. He may need to improve his draft stock after his mayonnaise coffee debacle.

