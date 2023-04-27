Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer has passed away at the age of 79. According to reports, the former Cincinnati mayor died at his home in suburban Chicago after a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Given his lengthy career, Springer's hit television show 'The Jerry Springer Show' attracted followers and devoted viewers from a variety of demographics. NFL fans, mostly devastated at the news, shared their condolences on Twitter.

Supreme Pody @Pody_Cowell the nfl should honor jerry springer before the first pick tonight the nfl should honor jerry springer before the first pick tonight

William Ray @ImBillRay The NFL draft should honor Jerry Springer by going all out tonight. Parents fighting GM's, titties flying in the crowd, Security Guard Steve lifting people over his head. Do the right thing @nflcommish The NFL draft should honor Jerry Springer by going all out tonight. Parents fighting GM's, titties flying in the crowd, Security Guard Steve lifting people over his head. Do the right thing @nflcommish

geeg @DepressedHorses @BrandonPerna he also was the mayor of Cincinnati. @BrandonPerna he also was the mayor of Cincinnati.

YaBoi Lettuce @Boythatneverwaz @BrandonPerna Are we trying to get Jerry Jones to join Springer @BrandonPerna Are we trying to get Jerry Jones to join Springer

Carpe Donktum🔹 @CarpeDonktum Jerry Springer died. I would make a joke about him being greeted at the pearly gates by 3 dwarfs, a tranny, and 4 black aryans who are caught in a love octagon, but that would be too obvious.



Some fans believe that Springer should be honored at the 2023 NFL Draft. While the NFL hasn't commented on his passing, many believe it would be a good platform to pay tribute to the late host:

"The NFL should honor Jerry Springer before the first pick tonight," one fan wrote.

Regardless of what happens, the legendary talk show host and former mayor of Cincinnati will be sorely missed.

Jene Galvin, Springer's longtime friend and family spokesperson, shared the following statement:

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word. He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Jerry Springer has been on Family Feud with NFL stars

Springer was previously a contestant on Celebrity Family Feud in 2019. He was on a team with YouTube star Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins and his family. Springer's team included Ninja's ex-wife Jessica I. Blevins, brothers Jon C. Blevins and Chris M. Blevins, and his sister-in-law Jodi M. Blevins.

Their opponent was New England Patriots receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who played on a team with his mother, aunt and uncle.

In another segment, Springer played with members of 'The Jerry Springer Show': Todd Schultz, Jimmy Sherlock, Jason Brandstetter and Jenna Thibault. His opponent was legendary NFL QB Doug Flutie, who was present with his brother, daughter, brother-in-law and niece. It made for a fun episode.

Springer at a New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays game

Springer hosted his show for 27 seasons (1991-2018), and was Cincinnati's 56th mayor from 1977 to 1978.

